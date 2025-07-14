Thando Thabethe has responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address

The president called for an urgent family meeting to discuss recent disturbing developments, only to disappoint many South Africans with his plan of action

Like many netizens, Thabethe appeared to have listened to the president's address and was dissatisfied with his approach

Thando Thabethe took to social media after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s family meeting. Images: Instagram/thando_thabethe, Twitter/ CyrilRamaphosa

Source: UGC

It looks like Thando Thabethe had something to get off her chest after the president's now-viral national address.

What did Thando Thabethe say about Cyril Ramaphosa's address?

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a family meeting on Sunday, 13 July 2025, following recent developments of national importance.

The family meeting was held after General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made allegations against Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and several high-ranking politicians.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Responding to the damning claims, the president established a commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations. As per Mchunu's recent request, Ramaphosa has also placed the Police Minister on special leave.

Thando Thabethe expressed her disappointment on social media after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his plan of action. Images: Instagram/thando_thabethe, Twitter/ CyrilRamaphosa

Source: UGC

Responding to the president's feedback was Thando Thabethe, who posted several rolling eyes emojis on her Twitter (X) page.

Moreover, the radio personality and founder of Thabootys posted a hilarious GIF of DJ Khaled's famous phrase, "another one," responding to the latest commission of inquiry, and seemed dissatisfied.

Here's what Mzansi said to Thando Thabethe's comments

Like Thando, many South Africans aren't satisfied with the President's plan of action:

sir_shai said:

"Another commission that will fade like many others."

seleka10_tshepo declared:

"We are on our own, Thando. No president, no leadership."

Phiwe_KaSbahle reacted to the commission of inquiry:

"That's gonna drag for years for us to forget and then he walks free."

_bello_k was frustrated:

"Another waste of taxpayers’ money."

South Africans aren't happy after listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address. Image: CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

zaddysousa posted:

"The ANC doesn’t rate us. It’s clear that they think we’re fools as a country."

TeeKay_Ngcongo pointed out:

"Led by the same judiciary that is also 'allegedly' implicated."

memphis_sa added:

"I’m so tired of cereal and his ANC, sies."

IDelakufa_GP commented:

"That's democracy for you."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts after Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s phone is discovered in prison

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s being caught with a phone while behind bars.

The discovery was made by Correctional Service officials ahead of Matlala's court appearance, and Dhlomo appeared hysterical after the news was reported.

While many South Africans discussed the possible contents of the cell phone, others predicted what would happen following the discovery:

Blacksh90139340 said:

"This story, for me, doesn’t make any sense. If the guy is connected, he would have known they were coming. I’m not convinced at all. The next thing they are going to tell us is that the phone doesn’t have Mchunu’s contacts. That phone will not implicate anyone, you will see."

majoyana31 speculated:

"That very same phone is going to be smuggled back to him within hours."

SLIM_Q_ suspected:

"It's a decoy; the real phone is still there. They will find calls to nobody."

Source: Briefly News