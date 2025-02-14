Multitalented radio personality and entrepreneur Thando Thabethe is celebrating 17 years on air

The 947 radio host announced the milestone on her official social media account on World Radio Day

Social media users congratulated 'The Unstoppable Thabooty' star on her career milestone

Thando Thabethe is celebrating 17 years as a radio host in 2025. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Renowned radio personality and actress Thando Thabethe is celebrating a career milestone. Thabethe, whose 2025 started on a positive note, is celebrating 17 years on radio.

Thando Thabethe celebrates 17 years on radio

Thando Thabethe excitedly told her followers that she is celebrating 17 years as a radio host. The announcement coincided with World Radio Day which was celebrated on Thursday 13 February 2025.

Thabethe shared pictures of herself in booths over the years with the simple caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“17 years of radio this year!!! Happy World Radio Day ❤️❤️❤️”

Mzansi congratulates Thando Thabethe on career milestone

In the comments, South Africans showered Thando Thabethe with love. The comments section was filled with heartwarming congratulatory messages and well wishes. Several netizens went down memory lane and shared when they became her fans. Here are some of the comments:

@Ayola_M said:

“Picmix?! Sibadala! Well done superstar 🚀❤️✨”

@Owomthetho said:

“Hawu kanti unangaphi? I thought you were still in your early 20s”

@TshepoFisher remarked:

“You've been at it since the picmix era. Happy World Radio Day my sister ❤❤❤ "

@RichUnclePat reminisced:

“I still remember your Saturday show on YFM.”

@Presh_amazing said:

“So proud of you fave 🥰 I started listening to you on 5fm and when you left I followed you to 94.7.”

@victorise_sa pleaded:

“Come back to national radio.”

@SharonMotata said:

“Time flies it feels like yesterday I've been a fan since day ❤️ #happyworldradioday.”

@General33626833 said:

“Congrats💰 and wishing you all the best seen MaThabethe💋 #WCW💏”

Thando Thabethe's career on radio

Thando Thabethe currently hosts the 947 Drive with Thando every weekday from 3 to 6 PM. Before joining 947, she had written her name in 5FM's history books as the first black woman to host a drive-time show on the station.

Thando Thabethe has broadened her career outside of radio. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Her career as a radio personality started at UJFM as a newsreader in 2008. Three years later, Thando Thabethe joined YFM. Two years after her YFM debut, she became a traffic news reader on The Roger Goode Show on 5FM. In 2014 she landed the day-time slot where she hosted The Thando Thabooty Show before officially taking over the afternoon drive time slot with The Thabooty Drive that same year.

Thando Thabethe's achievements outside of radio

Not one to box herself, Thando Thabethe has also appeared on the small screen. For her efforts, the 947 radio host was awarded Best Actress in Comedy TV at the 2023 SAFTAs.

The reality TV star is all about using her influence to secure the bag. Briefly News reported that she had landed a gig as the brand ambassador for 10Bet SA.

Following in the footsteps of other reality TV stars, Thando launched her shapewear brand Thabooty. Briefly News recently reported how the media personality is expanding her range.

Thando Thabethe launched a fluffy pyjama range in July 2024. The range received South Africa’s stamp of approval.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News