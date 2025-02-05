A new movie is on the way and it stars actresses Brenda Ngxoli and TV personality Thando Thabethe

The film is coming to a cinema near you on 7 March 2025 and it is called A Scam Called Love

Mzansi celebrated the wonderful news, saying this is Brenda Ngxoli's comeback and many praised Thando Thabethe

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Brenda Ngxoli and Thando Thabethe will star in a movie called ‘A Scam Called Love'. Image: Stuart C. Wilson/@ngxoli

Source: UGC

2025 is definitely a year of new beginnings for actress Brenda Ngxoli. After lamenting abuse from her mother, Brenda received love in the form of donations from Mzansi. Now, she will be starring alongside actress Thando Thabethe in an epic new film coming to cinemas in 2025.

Brenda Ngxoli and Thando Thabethe have a new film coming

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that Brenda Ngxoli joins the likes of Thando Thabethe for an epic romantic comedy film called A Scam Called Love.

The film is expected to premiere on 7 March 2025 at movie theatres across Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This comes after Brenda Ngxoli announced that she is now being handled by a new management company.

Brenda Ngxoli was cast in the film ‘A Scam Called Love’. Image: @ngxoli

Source: Instagram

Mzansi shares thoughts on upcoming film

Netizens are beyond excited for the actress saying good things are coming her way. Others are happy that Thando Thabethe is returning to the spotlight.

@tumisole said:

"You deserve all the good things."

@TalentNyonie celebrated:

"Wow good to see the Queen bouncing back."

@DonaldMakhasane shared:

"Lovely. Thando Thabethe is super amazing."

@PitsiAfrica stated:

"We are back to the cinema with various movie offerings."

@TumeloTiger1 replied:

"We love such news for Ma Brrr. Showa that God really pulls through for us in our lowest times."

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"Hope all goes well this time and she should be nice to her producers and colleagues."

@manenzhe_samuel lauded:

"GOD is good. Congratulations to her."

@Tabongz_SA stated:

"Look at God. Beautiful Girls."

@gaixinh_98 exclaimed:

"Wow, Brenda Ngxoli! Fantastic casting choice! A rom-com? Interesting. March 7th, 2025? Feels like a long wait! But Brenda always delivers, so I'm cautiously optimistic. Could be a hit, or could be a miss we'll see you.""

@Thabisx_ shared:

"The South African film industry is at its knees, Ngapha you’re fighting with your family at the farms while you’re premiering a new film 😭 what a dichotomy."

Brenda Ngxoli announces readiness for media interviews

In a previous report from Briefly News, Brenda Ngxoli announced that she was open to media interviews.

The actress said she owed it to her supporters to share her story after all that they did for her.

Source: Briefly News