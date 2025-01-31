Brenda Ngxoli revealed that she is finally ready to speak to the media after her ordeal

The actress' life changed overnight, from abuse scandals to having South Africa rally behind her in a major way

She sent a heartfelt thank-you message to her supporters, who expressed admiration for her courage

Brenda Ngxoli is ready to speak to the media. Images: Ngxoli

Source: Twitter

After the drama she endured with her family, Brenda Ngxoli says she's finally ready to tell her story.

Brenda Ngxoli reaches out to the media

In the days following Brenda Ngxoli's highly-publicised abuse scandal involving her mother, the actress' life has seemingly taken a complete 180.

From donations to landing gigs, the former The Queen actress appears to be well on her way to getting back on her feet, and she says she owes it to South Africa to tell her story.

Brenda Ngxoli is ready to share her story with the media. Image: Ngxoli

Source: Twitter

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Brenda invited media interviews from Monday, 3 February 2025:

"From Monday, we can do interviews; I owe it to you and the Country at large. Thanks for your patience, Sky and I really appreciate it."

In a separate post on Instagram, Brenda shared a heartfelt thank-you to those who've reached out and helped her, from Ferguson Films to many other generous South Africans:

"I am truly humbled. Through all of you, I have witnessed the grace, mercy and power of the good Lord of the light."

Mzansi shows love to Brenda Ngxoli

Fans continue to support Brenda, moved by her story and the many hearts it touched:

South African actor, Abdul Khoza, cheered:

"Look at God!"

nkazi_mdidimba was touched:

"I think Sky can sense that her mom is in a better space. She is so happy, she's even playing. I love this see this."

Mzansi actress, Manaka Ranaka, said:

"This is why I love God! Love and light to you and Sky."

x.prince_____gee.x wrote:

"This is the South Africa we need."

xolisile_lwekhona posted:

"I've never been so happy for a stranger before."

shelimasondo added:

"South Africans are love. The true definition of Ubuntu."

Anele18471568 urged:

"Be strong and be courageous, sister, much love."

Brenda Ngxoli addresses sudden disappearance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Brenda Ngxoli revealing why she suddenly went MIA after receiving help.

The actress alluded to needing to prioritise her safety and the well-being of her daughter.

