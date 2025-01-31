Brenda Ngxoli secured her first job after trending for exposing her mother's abuse, with South Africans rallying behind her, including Connie Ferguson and Somizi Mhlongo

Pictures of Brenda shining at her first gig went viral, showing her back in action on stage

Fans celebrated her comeback, praising the community support that helped her get back on her feet

Actress Brenda Ngxoli is back like she never left. The star who trended after sharing the story of how her mother was abusing her managed to secure her first job.

Brenda Ngxoli showed off her incredible talent at her first hosting gig. Image: @brendangxoli

Source: Instagram

Brenda Ngxoli stuns at her first gig

South Africans don't play when it comes to one of their own. They recently rallied to assist talented actress Branda Ngxoli, who was going through a rough patch. Stars like Connie Ferguson donated money to help her former colleague, while Somizi Mhlongo used his platform to urge companies to book Brenda.

Pictures of the star at her first gig after the ordeal have gone viral on social media. The snaps shared by @Buhlenomuhle show Brenda doing what she does best on stage. Take a look at the pictures below:

Fans excited for Brenda Ngxoli

Social media users loved seeing their favourite actress securing jobs. Many said she should keep working to avoid returning to where she was before.

@Tumelo_kaThoko wrote:

"After we lost Mabrrrrr this is the only Brenda we have."

@noku_t added:

"The only Brenda we recognise in SA. She ate and left no crumbs."

@XhosaFact commented:

"Wow, she has been returned to life all thanks to South Africans and our problem with hate for failure. Wow. One of us is back."

@MakhZep49775144 said:

"Brenda must never suffer under our watch."

@vusimsane2 added:

"I'm so happy for Brenda🙏 God will never leave us nor forsake us🙌"

@lln1982 wrote:

"May the universe continue to open heavenly floodgates."

Brenda Ngxoli finally ready to share her story with the media

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Brenda Ngxoli says she's finally ready to tell her story after the drama she endured with her family.

In the days following Brenda Ngxoli's highly-publicised abuse scandal involving her mother, the actress' life has seemingly taken a complete 180.

