Chief Albert Luthuli’s Grandson Claims ANC Never Paid Him a Cent, SA Says Family Seems Entitled
- Mthunzi Albert Luthuli has claimed that his grandfather never received a single cent from the African National Congress
- Mthunzi, the grandson of the late Inkosi Albert Luthuli, made the claim at the inquest into his grandfather's death
- South Africans weighed in on the claim, with some saying that the family were acting entitled by wanting compensation
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
KWAZULU-NATAL - The late Chief Albert Luthuli was never compensated for the work he did for the African National Congress.
That’s according to his grandson, Mthunzi Albert Luthuli, who was testifying on 24 April 2025, at the inquest into his grandfather’s death.
The inquest, held at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, seeks to uncover the truth about the death of the former ANC stalwart in 1967. The official record claims that Chief Luthuli died after he was struck by a train, but his family suspect that the Apartheid government had something to do with his death.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Though he passed away almost 60 years ago, Luthuli remains one of the most famous South Africans of all time.
Mthunzi says his grandfather never received a cent
Despite being only a few months old when his grandfather died, Mthunzi spoke about how the family suffered.
“Chief Luthuli worked most of his adult life for the ANC, but he never received a single cent from the party. In the time when other fathers and grandfathers were working to look after their families, our family was suffering,” he said.
He said the fact that it hadn’t been attended to properly constituted an injustice.
He added that the family was also fighting for justice on another front, that being his grandfather’s death.
“The historical records of this country say that Chief Luthuli was either killed by a train or he died under mysterious circumstances. Both of those statements are not true statements,” Mthunzi said.
He continued, saying that the truth coming out would not only benefit the family, but also all South African, and that justice needed to come in the form of reparations.
ANC honours Luthuli’s memory
While Mthunzi claimed that the party never compensated the family, the ANC has honoured the legacy of the former President-General.
The headquarters of the African National Congress in central Johannesburg is named Luthuli House, while a hospital, municipality, and highway have also been named in his honour. In 2023, one prankster changed the headquarters' name on Google to Chief Albert Lootfreely House, a jibe towards the ANC.
Some social media users highlighted this when reacting to Mthunzi’s claims. While some did accuse the ANC of profiting from the sacrifices of the struggle icons, others accused the Luthuli family of being entitled.
Sivuyile Ndamase said:
“They built him a house 🏡 Luthuli house.”
Musa Zakhe claimed:
“This family seems entitled.”
Morena Tsolo asked:
“Was there a Contract to pay him that he signed during those days?”
Paulus Nzima stated:
“I think ANC did the family justice in terms of what Luthuli fought for. He didn't fight to enrich himself, but for the emancipation of the black nation. Unlike those who turned against the revolution by becoming rich while the masses are in dire poverty.”
Mosiuwa Epic Deep Mositi added:
“ANC had to sell the lives of genuine leaders to be where it is. And Mandela was never a hero.”
Sabelo KingSabza Mthethwa questioned:
“Why should they be paid?”
Thabiso T Man Serape noted:
“As the ANC always says, it is a voluntary movement. In those days, the ANC didn't govern the country; they didn't even have tenderpreneurs. This family now feels entitled.
Justice Minister orders reopening of inquests
In a previous article, it was reported that the Director of Public Prosecutions would reopen an inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli.
The National Prosecuting Authority said it would present evidence to challenge the previous finding that he died after being struck by a train.
Briefly News also noted that an inquest would be opened into the death of Griffiths Mxenge, another anti-Apartheid activist.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za