Mthunzi Albert Luthuli has claimed that his grandfather never received a single cent from the African National Congress

Mthunzi, the grandson of the late Inkosi Albert Luthuli, made the claim at the inquest into his grandfather's death

South Africans weighed in on the claim, with some saying that the family were acting entitled by wanting compensation

Chief Albert Luthuli’s grandson, Mthunzi, claimed that the ANC never compensated his grandfather. Image: Chris McGrath/ Fox Photos

KWAZULU-NATAL - The late Chief Albert Luthuli was never compensated for the work he did for the African National Congress.

That’s according to his grandson, Mthunzi Albert Luthuli, who was testifying on 24 April 2025, at the inquest into his grandfather’s death.

The inquest, held at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, seeks to uncover the truth about the death of the former ANC stalwart in 1967. The official record claims that Chief Luthuli died after he was struck by a train, but his family suspect that the Apartheid government had something to do with his death.

Though he passed away almost 60 years ago, Luthuli remains one of the most famous South Africans of all time.

Mthunzi says his grandfather never received a cent

Despite being only a few months old when his grandfather died, Mthunzi spoke about how the family suffered.

“Chief Luthuli worked most of his adult life for the ANC, but he never received a single cent from the party. In the time when other fathers and grandfathers were working to look after their families, our family was suffering,” he said.

He said the fact that it hadn’t been attended to properly constituted an injustice.

He added that the family was also fighting for justice on another front, that being his grandfather’s death.

“The historical records of this country say that Chief Luthuli was either killed by a train or he died under mysterious circumstances. Both of those statements are not true statements,” Mthunzi said.

He continued, saying that the truth coming out would not only benefit the family, but also all South African, and that justice needed to come in the form of reparations.

ANC honours Luthuli’s memory

While Mthunzi claimed that the party never compensated the family, the ANC has honoured the legacy of the former President-General.

The headquarters of the African National Congress in central Johannesburg is named Luthuli House, while a hospital, municipality, and highway have also been named in his honour. In 2023, one prankster changed the headquarters' name on Google to Chief Albert Lootfreely House, a jibe towards the ANC.

The Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital is one of the ways the ANC honoured the former struggle icon. Image: @The_Bulrushes

Some social media users highlighted this when reacting to Mthunzi’s claims. While some did accuse the ANC of profiting from the sacrifices of the struggle icons, others accused the Luthuli family of being entitled.

Sivuyile Ndamase said:

“They built him a house 🏡 Luthuli house.”

Musa Zakhe claimed:

“This family seems entitled.”

Morena Tsolo asked:

“Was there a Contract to pay him that he signed during those days?”

Paulus Nzima stated:

“I think ANC did the family justice in terms of what Luthuli fought for. He didn't fight to enrich himself, but for the emancipation of the black nation. Unlike those who turned against the revolution by becoming rich while the masses are in dire poverty.”

Mosiuwa Epic Deep Mositi added:

“ANC had to sell the lives of genuine leaders to be where it is. And Mandela was never a hero.”

Sabelo KingSabza Mthethwa questioned:

“Why should they be paid?”

Thabiso T Man Serape noted:

“As the ANC always says, it is a voluntary movement. In those days, the ANC didn't govern the country; they didn't even have tenderpreneurs. This family now feels entitled.

Justice Minister orders reopening of inquests

In a previous article, it was reported that the Director of Public Prosecutions would reopen an inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it would present evidence to challenge the previous finding that he died after being struck by a train.

Briefly News also noted that an inquest would be opened into the death of Griffiths Mxenge, another anti-Apartheid activist.

