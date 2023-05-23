The name of the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg was changed to Chief Albert Lootfreely House on Google Maps

Eskom's MegaWatt Park was also targeted, with an unknown individual changing the name to MegaGravy Train Park

Google policy allows anyone who is signed into their account to make suggestions that the company later approves

JOHANNESBURG - Many South Africans have had enough of the corruption within the ruling African National Congress (ANC). One unknown citizen decided to express their frustration in an amusing way.

An unknown individual playfully changed the ANC headquarters name to ‘Chief Albert Lootfreely House’ on Google Maps. Image: Foto24 & Tara Moore

Source: Getty Images

ANC headquarters renamed to Chief Albert Lootfreely House

A Google search of the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg will show that the building received an unsolicited rebranding with its name changing to Cheif Albert Lootfreely House on Google Maps.

The name change didn't only take place on Google as the headquarters' Wikipedia page was also targeted.

The building's official name is Chief Abert Luthuli House, and it has been the home of the governing party since 1977, TimesLIVE reported.

Eskom's MegaWatt Park targeted to name change

Luthuli House wasn't the only target for the cheeky online vandalism. Eskom's MegaWatt Park also got a new name.

The power utility's Sunninghill head office now appears as 'MegaGravy Train Park' on Google Maps.

A gravy train is used for situations where people make lots of money for doing the bare minimum.

The tongue-in-cheek name changes clearly indicate that frustration over ineptitude and corruption at Eskom and within the ANC is bubbling over again.

How were ANC and Eskom headquarters' names changed?

News24 reported that Google's user policy makes it possible for anyone signed into their Google account to suggest changes to the name of a location on Google Maps.

The suggestion is reviewed and approved by Google.

ANC and Eskom name changes has Mzansi in stiches

Below are some comments:

@DocHassim chuckled:

"Brilliant. Both names are so apt. Lootfreely House "

@nudgeitforward commented:

"This is so appropriate. Of all the name changes this country has experienced, this one is the most accurate."

@heinwelman added:

"Oooh... Keep them coming... Google is so generous to allow honest public contributions."

@PanjandrumTG quipped:

"Finally, truth in advertising?"

