South Africans feel that a lot of officials who occupy important positions within the government are involved in corruption

A survey conducted by a research network found that South Africans also believe that there is more corruption under Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency than previous leaders'

The findings of the survey also showed that South Africans feel that reporting corruption is a risk to their safety

JOHANNESBURG - A recent survey has revealed that South Africans are of the opinion that corruption has gotten much worse under the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The recent findings are said to be a huge contrast to what South Africans believed about corruption when Ramaphosa first took up office.

The survey was conducted by Afrobarometer and had 1 600 participants. Afrobarometer is an independent pan-Africa research network and the survey was conducted between May and June 2021, according to BusinessLIVE.

In addition to South Africans believing that corruption has gotten worse in recent years, participants of the survey also think the appointed officials as well as civil servants are corrupt or are involved in corrupt dealings.

The majority of those surveyed think the government is failing in its anti-corruption efforts. In addition to that, participants believe that reporting corruption to the authorities is dangerous, according to News24.

56% of the participants believe that state institutions are corrupt while 53% believe that people working in the office of the Presidency are corrupt. 51% of those surveyed said local government officials are corrupt and 50% believe Parliament is corrupt.

According to Afrobarometer, seven out of 10 people in South Africa believe the government is doing "pretty poorly" or "extremely poorly" in the battle against corruption.

Here is what South Africans had to say about the result of the survey on social media:

@Ayandi07684809 said:

"How did he became a billionaire during apartheid? It all started there."

@quesquecestca said:

"I think it's because we hear it most whereas under Zuma it was kept quiet."

@Chris80109155 said:

"Elections are drawing nearer. 'Brown envelope journalists' will be having a blast. The should also mention the job well done by the current administration in dealing with corruption. Under Jacob Zuma's administration, politicians were gloating with smallanyana skeletons."

@mphela880126 said:

"Maybe it's because by the previous president it was fully covered and there were no serious investigations."

@SeanNaxhe said:

"Has anybody stopped to really take in how much R500 billion is, really think about it. We are OK with an amount that an one stage was our annual budget to service this country in all its facets? South Africa has become inured to corruption and it's spin-offs."

