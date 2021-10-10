DA party leader John Steenhuisen has announced plans to turn golf courses into housing developments

One expert believes it may form part of a larger campaigning strategy

DA party leader John Steenhuisen's says he has tasked the City of Cape Town to set aside golf courses for mixed-use housing developments.

Steenhuisen reportedly gave the thumbs up but one local government expert believes the move is just a part of the bigger electioneering plan, eNCA reports.

Weighing in on the matter, peeps seem super sceptical about whether or not the developments will even take place. Many South Africans believe it's just the empty promises of yet another campaigning politician.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@EzeeT said:

"This is just classic election promises. But it's a golf course, this is the best use of that land anyway."

@LP54314615 said:

"And after the election, they will bring Rooi Miere for you."

@KG_RAP_AGMedia said:

"He just wants votes, this will be difficult to do. He has a better chance of turning parks into RDP housing areas. This is like EFF saying they will do the same in Sandton. These politicians are here for clout."

@Willwhynot said:

"And the majority of the people who play golf would have voted DA will now not. And the people he is giving the land to will vote ANC anyway."

@brettherron said:

"If you believe this then you’ll believe anything. They won’t release derelict old quarry sites (Pickwick) or parking lots (New Market) alongside a railroad track for affordable housing but they’ve been instructed to release golf courses?"

@ncontsi said:

"And, nobody but nobody believes this. Next, he'll be promising 4acres of land and a mule to each household."

@PaulWil00573947 said:

"Is John Steenhuisen serious, because this is good news to the many desperate people. Really don't know if he can fulfil this undertaking."

ATM wants DA's name removed from ballot following Phoenix poster debacle

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that President of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula has sent a letter to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) insisting that the Democratic Alliance's (DA) name be taken off the ballot papers.

This follows the controversial posters that were plastered in Phoenix by the official party. Zungula stated that the party took no notice of the IEC's Code of Conduct. He made special mention of the area in the Code of Conduct where parties are told not to use any language that has the potential to stir up violence.

Zungula directed the letter to Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo and specifically stated that the lives of black people matter.

According to IOL, Zungula said that the DA's alleged celebration of the loss of black lives indicates that the party does not want to join in on the establishment of a fair and equal country. The publication wrote that Zungula said the DA chose to obviously dismiss the above as they erected posters that caused tons of racial tension in Phoenix.

A report by City Press revealed that ATM is pushing itself in areas where it has no seats. Recently, the party said it planned to bring respect and uBuntu to Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly.co.za