The City of Cape Town is increasing its budget for its initiatives to support homeless people by R4.5 million

The city also plans on creating employment opportunities for more than 900 people in addition to providing shelter

Homeless people will also be afforded the chance to get identification documents so they can apply for jobs or grants

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Department of Social Development and Early Childhood Development said on Sunday that it will be budgeting just under R27 million on initiatives for homeless persons this fiscal year.

In the previous financial year, the city spent around R22.5 million on interventions for people living on the streets of Cape Town.

The increase in the budget is intended to support the department's initiatives in making a long-term change in the lives of persons living on the streets, according to the statement issued by the city.

The city plans to spend the money on a winter readiness programme, support for shelters and ongoing awareness and education programmes, according to TimesLIVE.

The City of Cape Town also plans to create job opportunities for 934 homeless people with the assistance of shelter programmes.

The South African reports that the city also plans to ensure homeless people will have access to identification documents so that they can apply for employment. In addition, the city plans to help people living on the streets apply for welfare grants.

