The City of Johannesburg has announced that political parties have 14 days to remove their election campaign posters

If any parties refuse to do this, they will be penalised at R1000 per poster that is not removed in the city

The city's leadership has said that this announcement is legal and set out in Section 28 of the city's outdoor advertising by-laws

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has declared that it is giving political parties a two-week grace period to remove their election campaign posters, as they are irrelevant now that the local government election is over.

Political parties could face a fine of R1000 per poster if they do not remove the advertising in the 14 day period. Floyd Brink, the acting Joburg city manager, said that irrelevant posters could make Johannesburg look unattractive.

He said that leaving election campaign posters up after an election has taken place can be viewed as a type of littering, News24 reports. He says the City's declaration falls under the ciity's Outdoor Advertising By-laws Section 28, which were published in 2009.

Removal of political party posters

Brink explained how the taking down of election posters works legally. The council is responsible for alerting political parties that their election campaign posters need to be taken down in a specific area.

Political parties should receive this alert within two weeks of either voter registration or the election itself. If the parties do not comply with this order, then the council will remove the posters themselves, but the parties will be charged per poster the council removes.

The acting city manager said that political parties were made aware of Section 28 prior to the election.

How South Africa feels about the announcement

@MabuzaAndrew said:

"This has always been a policy that's used by all municipalities in metros across the country. But ANC has never been fined. I witnessed it in Mbombela/ Nelspruit when I was a journalist."

@CrozierMark asked:

"pls use those funds for pothole repair and road resurfacing."

@KhotsoJ2 shared:

"I saw the ANC removing theirs today in Bloemfontein downtown."

@sjoroz enquired:

"What about those that painted walls?"

Source: Briefly.co.za