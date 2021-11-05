Explainer: Local Government Election Results for KZN, Who Won What

The IEC has released the results of Monday's local government election by means of an interactive map

KwaZulu-Natal has many hung councils due to the ANC losing their majority in many districts that were previously party strongholds

The IFP achieved many victories in the province and the DA experienced a historic win in uMngeni

DURBAN - The IEC released the provincial results of the local government election yesterday. TimesLive reports that the ANC had the most votes in many districts but did not achieve a majority vote and therefore will have to enter coalitions with other parties.

KwaZulu-Natal is divided into 10 district municipalities - uMgungundlovu, Ugu and Harry Gwala municipalities remain under ANC control with the exemption of the uMuziwabantu council in Ugu, which was hung, and uMngeni in uMgungundlovu, which saw a historic victory for the DA. The IFP were successful in many districts in KZN.

What did the IFP win in KZN?

The IFP had success in the following districts:

Zululand: Ulundi and uPhongolo councils as well as the district

King Cetshwayo: Nkandla, Umfolozi, and uMlalazi councils

Umkhanyakude: Big Five Hlabisa and Jozini councils

Uthukela: Alfred Duma municipality

uMzinyathi: uMsinga and Nquthu municipalities

iLembe: Mandeni council

What did the ANC win?

The ANC achieved the majority of votes in the following districts:

Ugu: uMzumbe, uMdoni, and Ray Nkonyeni councils, as well as the district

uMgungundlovu: Mpofana, uMshwathi, Richmond, Mpendle, Mkhambathini and uMsunduzi councils and the district itself

Harry Gwala: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, uBuhlebezwe, Greater Kokstad, and uMzimkhulu councils, as well as the district

iLembe: Ndwedwe and KwaDukuza councils

Where are the hung councils?

The local government election results show many hung councils, which are councils where there was no single-party majority. The hung councils in KZN are as follows:

Zululand: Abaqulusi, eDumbe, Nongoma districts

Ugu: uMuziwabantu council

King Cetshwayo: Mthonjaneni and City of uMhlathuze municipalities

Umkhanyakude: Mtubatuba and uMhlabuyalingana councils

Uthukela: Okhahlamba municipality and Inkosi Langalibalele council

Amajuba: eMadlangeni, Dannhauser, Newcastle municipalities

uMzinyathi: Umvoti and Endumeni councils

iLembe: Maphumulo municipality

ANC feels the pinch, loses Ethekwini Municipality majority

Previously, Briefly News reported on the ANC losing their majority in Ethekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC managed to get 42.02% of the votes and was only able to retain 96 council seats out of the 128 seats obtained in 2016. The Democratic Alliance has also seen a decline from 58 council seats to 53 and 25.62% of votes.

Newly-formed political organisation ActionSA managed to acquire four council seats, while the Inkatha Freedom Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters both saw an increase in support and managed to get 16 and 10 council seats respectively.

