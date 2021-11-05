Explainer: Local Government Election Results for KZN, Who Won What
- The IEC has released the results of Monday's local government election by means of an interactive map
- KwaZulu-Natal has many hung councils due to the ANC losing their majority in many districts that were previously party strongholds
- The IFP achieved many victories in the province and the DA experienced a historic win in uMngeni
DURBAN - The IEC released the provincial results of the local government election yesterday. TimesLive reports that the ANC had the most votes in many districts but did not achieve a majority vote and therefore will have to enter coalitions with other parties.
KwaZulu-Natal is divided into 10 district municipalities - uMgungundlovu, Ugu and Harry Gwala municipalities remain under ANC control with the exemption of the uMuziwabantu council in Ugu, which was hung, and uMngeni in uMgungundlovu, which saw a historic victory for the DA. The IFP were successful in many districts in KZN.
What did the IFP win in KZN?
The IFP had success in the following districts:
- Zululand: Ulundi and uPhongolo councils as well as the district
- King Cetshwayo: Nkandla, Umfolozi, and uMlalazi councils
- Umkhanyakude: Big Five Hlabisa and Jozini councils
- Uthukela: Alfred Duma municipality
- uMzinyathi: uMsinga and Nquthu municipalities
- iLembe: Mandeni council
What did the ANC win?
The ANC achieved the majority of votes in the following districts:
- Ugu: uMzumbe, uMdoni, and Ray Nkonyeni councils, as well as the district
- uMgungundlovu: Mpofana, uMshwathi, Richmond, Mpendle, Mkhambathini and uMsunduzi councils and the district itself
- Harry Gwala: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, uBuhlebezwe, Greater Kokstad, and uMzimkhulu councils, as well as the district
- iLembe: Ndwedwe and KwaDukuza councils
Where are the hung councils?
The local government election results show many hung councils, which are councils where there was no single-party majority. The hung councils in KZN are as follows:
- Zululand: Abaqulusi, eDumbe, Nongoma districts
- Ugu: uMuziwabantu council
- King Cetshwayo: Mthonjaneni and City of uMhlathuze municipalities
- Umkhanyakude: Mtubatuba and uMhlabuyalingana councils
- Uthukela: Okhahlamba municipality and Inkosi Langalibalele council
- Amajuba: eMadlangeni, Dannhauser, Newcastle municipalities
- uMzinyathi: Umvoti and Endumeni councils
- iLembe: Maphumulo municipality
ANC feels the pinch, loses Ethekwini Municipality majority
Previously, Briefly News reported on the ANC losing their majority in Ethekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.
The ANC managed to get 42.02% of the votes and was only able to retain 96 council seats out of the 128 seats obtained in 2016. The Democratic Alliance has also seen a decline from 58 council seats to 53 and 25.62% of votes.
Newly-formed political organisation ActionSA managed to acquire four council seats, while the Inkatha Freedom Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters both saw an increase in support and managed to get 16 and 10 council seats respectively.
