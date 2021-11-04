Election Results: ANC Feels the Pinch, Loses Ethekwini Municipality Majority

The final tally of the local government election votes in KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in a huge blow for the African National Congress

The governing party has lost its majority in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and only acquired 96 seats

ANC's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the ruling party has the intention of partnering with the DA or ActionSA

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal local government election results are out and the African National Congress has suffered a huge loss.

The ruling party was unable to maintain its majority in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and will now have to form a coalition government in order to continue governing.

News24 reports that ANC managed to get 42.02% of the votes and was only able to retain 96 council seats out of the 128 seats obtained in 2016. The Democratic Alliance has also seen a decline from 58 council seats to 53 and 25.62% of votes.

Newly-formed political organisation ActionSA managed to acquire four council seats, while the Inkatha Freedom Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters both saw an increase in support and managed to get 16 and 10 council seats respectively.

ANC will form a coalition government in eThekwini

Speaking to SABC News, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte confirmed that the ruling party will be looking for political organisations to partner with.

Duarte says the party already is in the process of talking to political organisations. She says there are organisations the ruling party is not willing to talk to about a coalition.

Duarte added that the Democratic Alliance as well ActionSA are the two political organisations they are not willing to form coalitions with.

South Africans are curious about who the ANC will form a coalition with

Taking to social media, South Africans want to know which political organisation will become the ANC's partner in eThekwini. Some have suggested that other parties should form a coalition government and keep the ANC out.

Here are some of their comments:

"A Dying Movement": SA weighs in on the ANC saying low voter turnout is a message to shape up

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress held a press conference at the National Results Operations Centre (N-Roc) on Wednesday to discuss the results of the municipal election that are slowly trickling in.

The ruling party stated it's become aware that the low voter turnout was a warning to the ANC from its supporters that it is time for the organisation to shape up.

Jessie Duarte, the deputy secretary-general of the ANC, highlighted that the 2021 municipal election was among the most difficult elections the party has contested in.

