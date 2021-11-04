The African National Congress (ANC) could lose its hold on Gauteng's nine municipalities, election results reveal

The ruling party gained the most votes in many areas but did not achieve a majority, forcing them into coalitions

South Africans were not surprised at this turnout and feel that the ANC could not have expected an outright win under current circumstances

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC risks losing control of all nine municipalities in Gauteng following Monday's local government election.

Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni metros have hung councils, which will force the ANC into coalitions. The IEC's results show that the party can potentially lose their majority in all nine municipalities in the province.

According to Times Live, smaller councils that were previously under ANC control, such as the hung council of Emfuleni, are proof that the ANC has lost supporters in areas they once relied on for votes.

The ANC has lost support in many of the Gauteng districts they previously controlled. Image: LUCA SOLA/AFP via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

ANC's losses extend to Mpumalanga

The ANC's losses are not limited to Gauteng. In Mpumalanga, lack of service delivery and increased corruption has caused residents to lose faith in the party.

News24 reports that the ANC no longer holds the majority in Mpumalanga's Lekwa Municipality. The party still achieved the most votes in the district but as they only achieved 42% it did not secure the majority.

This could result in the formation of a coalition with the Lekwa Community Forum and the DA, who came second and third respectively.

Reactions to ANC's major losses

South Africans took to Twitter to express their reactions to the ANC losing the majority in many municipalities. Some people were shocked and others said it was to be expected.

@FreeGeneraxion said:

"What can one expect when it is ruled by ego tripping and corrupt dunderheads like Makhura. Maybe they should have marched to themselves again to demand an end to eTolls."

@MMdindashe shared:

"ANC forced councillors to communities and now they must keep their word as they promised to deal decisively with the disputes after the elections."

@eye_vee7 believes:

"We need a re-run of the elections. No one won and with coalitions its going to be a messy five years all over the country."

@sobi_33377 said:

"It is ANC that people rejected and it will be worse 2024. It started with Zuma and the trend is continuing and I think it is good news for the country.

SA is proud of ActionSA's refusal to form a coalition with ANC

Previously Briefly News reported on ActionSA declaring that it refuses to form a coalition government with the ANC in Gauteng.

The political organisation says it will not change its stance under any circumstance. On Wednesday afternoon, ActionSA had garnered 16.08% of votes in the Gauteng province, making the party an eligible contender for coalitions.

ActionSA says this decision to not enter a coalition with the ruling party was made at a special senate meeting on coalitions and the party concluded that it would consult with South African citizens before entering into a coalition.

Source: Briefly.co.za