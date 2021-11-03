ActionSA is standing firm in its declaration that it has no plans of forming a coalition government with the ruling party

Party leader Herman Mashaba says he has already been approached by one of the leaders of the African National Congress about a coalition

South Africans think ActionSA is heading in the right direction by completely refusing to work with the ANC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - New political party on the block, ActionSA says it will not, by any means form a coalition government with the African National Congress. The political organisation says it will not change its stance under any circumstance.

On Wednesday afternoon, ActionSA had garnered 16.08% of votes in the Gauteng province making the party an eligible contender for coalitions.

ActionSA has no plans to form a coalition government with the ANC. Images: Luba Lesolle & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

ActionSA says this decision to not enter a coalition with the ruling party was made at a special senate meeting on coalitions and the party concluded that it would consult with South African citizens before entering into a coalition, reports TimesLIVE.

ActionSA's leader Herman Mashaba stated at a media briefing at the Results Operations Centre(ROC) in Tshwane that one of the ANC's leaders called him about forming a coalition, reports News24.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mashaba says he told the ANC top six official that a coalition with the ruling party was quite impossible. He went on to say that he told the official that he would call them back, however, Mashaba say he has no intention of making that call.

"I just said to them 'you are asking something that is completely impossible'. I said 'wait for my call' and I can tell you that call will not come in 300 years," said Mashaba.

ActionSA plans to run a 48-hour poll to give its supporters an opportunity to state with political organisations it should get into a coalition with.

Mzansi applauds ActionSA for its stance on coalitions

South Africans seem to think ActionSA's refusal to work with the ANC is commendable, while others think the Mashaba should not get ahead of himself.

Here are some of their comments:

@Gobetse_M said:

"One step at the time bro, sit back and let them do their coalitions, we can always table a motion of no confidence at a later stage. Don’t be too hungry for power."

@Ronald35168897 said:

"In a matured democracy the ANC would have been part of the dustbin of history."

@Slater1619 said:

"Give that man a “Bells” "

@Shandu_Khavhela said:

"The arrogancy in this man will get him down..."

@Damianmichael said:

"Please, never work with the ANC or else the people will not vote for you."

"The road to 2024 starts now": Herman Mashaba wants ActionSA to win big at national elections

Briefly News previously reported that ActionSA's small success at the local government elections has the party's leader Herman Mashaba already gunning for more votes at the national elections in 2024.

Mashaba's party only contested in a few municipalities, mainly in the Gauteng area, however, ActionSA's leader says his party is already focusing on launching nationally.

According to SABC News, ActionSA is expected to get 6.6% of the votes in Gauteng and 1.6% nationally. This means that the party will be one of the top four parties in the province and ActionSA will be in a position to start negotiations to form a coalition government.

Source: Briefly.co.za