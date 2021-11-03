Newly-formed political organisation ActionSA has big plans for the upcoming national elections in 2024

ActionSA has done really well for a new party at the few municipalities it contested for in Gauteng

South Africans hope that ActionSA will be on their ballot papers in national elections because they were disappointed ActionSA was not on their ballots this time

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA's small success at the local government elections has the party's leader Herman Mashaba already gunning for more votes at the national elections in 2024.

Mashaba's party only contested in a few municipalities, mainly in the Gauteng area, however, ActionSA's leader says his party is already focusing on launching nationally.

According to SABC News, ActionSA is expected to get 6.6% of the votes in Gauteng and 1.6% nationally. This means that the party will be one of the top four parties in the province and ActionSA will be in a position to start negotiations to form a coalition government.

Mashaba says ActionSA is looking into forming structures in other provinces. He says that the party already has people on the ground in most provinces as it stands but will be placing provincial chairpersons in the six provinces it does not have structures in.

Herman Mashaba says ActionSA will not form a coalition with the ANC

When it comes to forming a coalition government, Mashaba reaffirmed that the African National Congress will not be at the negotiation table. He explains that ActionSA planned to unseat the ANC at these municipal elections.

"I want to make it clear fellow South Africans that ActionSA will never go into a coalition with the ANC under no circumstance," said Mashaba.

Speaking to eNCA at the IEC Results Centre in Tshwane, Mashaba stated that his party has not changed its position about which parties ActionSA is willing to negotiate with.

He says when it comes to coalitions, ActionSA will speak to its supporters and South Africans and ask them who they want to govern them alongside ActionSA.

South Africans say they wanted to vote for ActionSA

ActionSA posted on its Twitter page that it would be launching a national campaign in 2024. Replying to the post, social media users expressed their disappointment when they could find the party on the ballot paper.

Here are some comments from South Africans:

@fyreflow said:

"I was very disappointed not to find you on the ballot in Cape Town, even if it would have just been the PR ballot. Oh well. Next time…"

@kgomotso_entrep said:

"It's sad that you guys were not in every municipality. Sedibeng really need Action SA."

@KB_Ramasimong said:

"I desperately wanted to vote for you here in the municipality but keep the same momentum and show us in your works over the next years and you will have my vote in next elections..."

