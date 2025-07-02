A woman's viral video documented her manifestation journey, culminating in her winning an impressive title

Her story resonated deeply with viewers, highlighting the power of self-belief and consistent effort

Her story has inspired many, while also providing representation and pride for young Black SA women

South Africans were captivated by Boitshepo Lamola's viral journey of manifesting her Miss Grand South Africa win, inspiring many with her powerful story of self-belief and determination.

Boitshepo Lamola inspired Mzansi by sharing her emotional manifestation journey that ended with her being crowned Miss Grand South Africa. Image: @boitshepo_lamola

Source: TikTok

A South African woman captured the hearts of thousands online after sharing a powerful and emotional manifestation journey that led her to win a national beauty title. TikTok user @boitshepo_lamola posted a now-viral video sharing her inspiring road to becoming Miss Grand South Africa, and viewers can’t get enough of her story.

The video montage begins with a clip of Boitshepo in a store, trying on a tiara. She confidently declares herself Miss Grand Africa, long before the actual competition had even taken place. The post then transitions into a triumphant moment of her onstage being officially crowned as Miss Grand South Africa.

From the heart of Soshanguve to the spotlight of Miss Grand South Africa 2025, her journey is remarkable. Boitshepo was raised in Limpopo and grew up with sacred strength. What struck many viewers was the authenticity and emotional vulnerability Boitshepo displayed throughout the video. Her belief in herself, matched by consistent effort, painted a vivid picture of what it looks like to align dreams with action.

The power of the tongue

The comment section was quickly flooded with messages of support, admiration, and inspiration. Some viewers praised her for putting her faith and purpose out into the universe, while others said they were encouraged to start manifesting their dreams and goals.

Boitshepo’s story is not just about a pageant win; it’s a lesson in self-belief, preparation, and the courage to claim what you want even when it seems far off. Her win also adds a layer of representation and pride for young Black South African women, showing that dreams aren’t just possible, they’re attainable with discipline, faith, and a bit of sparkle.

Boitshepo Lamola documented her vision-to-victory story on TikTok, ending in her Miss Grand South Africa win. Image: @boitshepo_lamola

Source: TikTok

Mzansi react to the video

Rina in Egypt wrote:

"Manifestation does work."

NAOMI NTANDO said:

"My Miss Grand International 2025. 👑♥️🥺"

Siboniso.sa said:

"Not to brag, that’s what my God does. 🤷🏽‍♂️"

🍒 wrote:

"Reminder: she spoke, showed up, and won. Don't just manifest and sit! Back it up with action. ❤️"

Louisa Anitol said:

"Manifesting: 2027 graduate with a good grade and a job. 📌"

Israëlia said:

"Not to brag, but this is my sister in Christ, y'all. 🤭"

Mpumi wrote:

"I didn’t win, but I was backstage with her and I told her she was my top 2 along with Levern. I'm glad another black girlie won. ♥️♥️♥️♥️"

GiNaH said:

"Ma'am, I’m manifesting my iPhone 13 Pro Max right now. 💗"

Amahle Mgenge wrote:

"Aw! So happy for you! 😭🥹🥹"

Aries said:

"Don't underestimate the power of the tongue."

Angel Muteba wrote:

"...and she ended the word with AMEN. 🙏💯"

Lerato_Phooko said:

"The power of the tongue, look at God. 🥺❤ Congratulations, beautiful."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News