Former actress Nonhle Thema will be hosting a seminar on powerful manifestations

Registration for the class starts at R2000, a price that fumed many South African people

The exclusive event will be held in May, and it will be a two-hour affair where Nonhle offers a new technique

Nonhle Thema is offering an exclusive manifestation masterclass, which will offer a one-of-a-kind technique. But South African peeps are left confused because of the hefty price.

Nonhle Thema's manifestation seminar had the internet shaken. Image: @nonhle_the,a

Source: Instagram

Nonhle announces seminar

Former actress Nonhle Thema announced that she will be hosting a seminar on powerful manifestation techniques. The star promises to give peeps a secret or two on how she manifests for the things in her life.

The 'exclusive' seminar will take place on 25 May at Broadacres, Fourways, in Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Let me share my secrets, join me for this one-of-a-kind Master Class that will change your life!"

R2K for 2 hours, Mzansi fumes

Registration for the class is priced at R2000. This price fumed many South Africans on X, as the duration will be two hours. In the poster, Nonhle revealed that she will be offering her unique techniques in manifestation.

"Join us for an exclusive manifestation technique to transform your mind into a brand new you."

X user @LesangTshoke said:

"EXCUSE ME??!!! R2000 for a masterclass on manifestation??? But you guys don't take us seriously."

@OtsileJK:

"Saw a property masterclass on TikTok, and it was around R4K or R5K. Imagine, so I can learn to say 'and this is the master bedroom'."

@bhekezinhle:

"And you find these things fully booked."

@deanlewis74:

"These things just remind me of Dr Nandipha. SAPS must open docket & launch the investigation. We'll add charges later."

@Lololek:

"Bathong paying R2000 for things I can watch for free on YT at any given point."

@Ona_Peteke:

"It’s like those vision boards master classes also. Like do that at home Palesa .. no need to pay to do that."

@1st_Vince:

"Vusi Thembechoir multiplied."

Video clip of Nonhle Thema;s motivational speaking ruffles feathers

In a previous report from Briefly News, former 'IT' girl Nonhle Thema is now a motivational speaker. A video of Nonhle motivating young students at an institution was shared on social media

Many netizens filled the comment section with their reactions to the video of the star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News