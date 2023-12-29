A woman showed people that she got an iPhone 14 Pro in a special way, and she posted a TikTok video

The lady made a video showing that she got the latest Apple product through sheer determination

Many people were fascinated after seeing how the young lady managed to score the fancy iPhone

One woman showed people the unique way that she got her phone. The young lady posted a video showing the power of intention.

A TikTok video showed a woman opening her iPhone14 Pro, and people were fascinated. Image: @_.your.l0ver._.

Source: TikTok

The lady's video opening the iPhone received more than 300,000 likes. Online users could not stop raving about the woman's video.

Woman opens iPhone in TikTok video

A woman @_.your.l0ver._ wrote that she wanted an iPhone and money. In the video, she showed the text she commented wishing for an iPhone. She then edited the clip to show herself opening a brand-new phone.

Watch the video below:

South Africans applaud the woman

The people were amazed and commented on the iPhone unboxing. Online users flooded comments with their own manifestations.

_sharon_ said:

"Manifesting huge amount of money before this year end."

Be watchful added:

"Manifesting The kingdom of God and its righteousness and all this things. Power self control and sound mind. in Jesus mighty name Amen"

ghost...spoo spoo commented:

"Manifesting a new job, a permanent job before February 2024."

Mango wrote:

"Claiming without sound."

Woman gets iPhone

People love to see others win in life. One woman posted a video showing the new phone upgrade she gave to her doting mom. Many netizens were raving about her generosity.

Brother over the moon after older sister buys him an iPhone

Briefly News previously reported that a woman surprised her younger brother in the most thoughtful way, leaving him utterly speechless.

A video posted on TikTok by @blackpearls122 shows the young man opening a package from Vodacom with a big smile on his face.

Upon realising what was inside, the man threw the package on the couch and ran in excitement. He returned to continue opening the package as he took out his new iPhone and continued displaying much excitement.

