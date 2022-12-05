A stunner who bought a brand new iPhone and showed off her purchase on Twitter caused some commotion

Online users reacted to seeing how much she spent on the latest iPhone model, as some people were taken aback by how much she spent

Peeps had hilarious commentary over the big purchase as they shared hilarious memes on the post

A lady celebrated buying her iPhone 14 Pro Max. The phone cost well over R30 000, and people were amazed, wondering how she could afford it.

A woman celebrated buying an iPhone for over R30 000, and people could not stop raving about it. Image: @ZamakonkeK

Source: Twitter

The woman's celebratory post chapter caused a buzz, and people marvelled at her pictures. Many could not get over the exorbitant price tag.

iPhone 14 Pro Max purchase in cash leaves netizens amazed

Twitter user, bought the latest version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. She shared her purchase in a post and said she wanted to spoil herself.

Mzansi is often in awe over people who can buy iPhones in cash and most applauded how the online user spent R32 204. Many admitted that they were simply envious. Some people were in awe about how the price could afford a small car.

@UThabo_Mkhizee commented:

"Is that R32k. iTazz yonke.[A whole Tazz]"

@DaOnly_Minenhle commented:

"Liyaphuma iTazz la.[You can afford a whole Tazz]"

@MametjaThobile1 commented:

"Le bahumi lena.[You guys are rich]"

@KganyaMoeti commented:

"Le bereka kae?[Where do you guys work]"

@thatomafetu commented:

"Bathong, how much do you people earn this is my whole year's salary."

@d_kiyana commented:

"The internet became this weird place to disclose information cause don't you have friends or family members? We're literally strangers on the web. What must we do with this information?"

