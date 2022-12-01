Mzansi men's tongues were wagging after a gorgeous doctor celebrated turning 27 by posting a lovely snap

@Theodore_Masuku's account is littered with amazing pics of what she gets up to, with more men complimenting her

Peeps dished out their best pickup lines, and some even said they would be willing to bake a vegan cheesecake for her

Several men couldn't hold back their flirtatious comments when a beautiful doctor shared a snap celebrating her 27th birthday.

@Theodore_Masuku shared her snaps and tidbits about herself when people asked questions about her life and birthday. The Twitter post drew eager men trying to shoot their shot, but some were there to wish her well.

Beauty and brains

The stunning doctor has a very decorated account on the Blue Bird app. Her snaps also show that she's passionate about the gym, evident by the many workout selfies she shared. Some snaps show the stunner in scrubs and what life as a doctor is like.

In one tweet, she celebrated not having any 24-hour calls, showing how intensive the job truly is.

Mzansi's men enthusiastically fawned over her. See the comments below:

@MaCyahh said:

"Breathe taking beauty... I dont think iv ever seen such ... Happy belated birthday may God continue to shower you with more blessings, beauty side, he outdid himself. Lol I really cant breathe kshuthi if I bumped into you, I'd die."

@adotHarvest mentioned:

"Congratulations .Let’s have a dinner"

@Lunga_Felah posted:

@BlosePblose asked:

"Is it because of God's goodness that you reach the age of twenty-seven years?"

@Jmachjay commented:

"So neat and younger looking even your nails are so neat not "amaforoko ya sathane" ‍♂️... I wish you well and many more years "

TsieaLeeQuelar shared:

@Just_Tumiiee said:

"You look my age How are you ageing so well? "

@IshmaelSeemola mentioned:

"Happy Birthday to u Looking soo fine like u are 21 "

