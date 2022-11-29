Mrs Bullock's groovy ways still get Mzansi peeps pumped, and a clip showing her owning another challenge proves this

The vibey educator went viral because she danced with students and has since become a TikTok mainstay

South Africans had an overwhelming amount of positivity for the teacher, with someone willing to give up land for her

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Praise and applause continue to follow Mrs Bullock ever since her famous viral video, but this one shows her killing another challenge with a similar reception.

Mzansi was mesmerised by Mrs Bullock's sense of rhythm and complimented her dancing abilities. Images: deemrsbee/ TikTok

Source: UGC

deemrsbee is still racking up crazy views on TikTok, where the video accumulated almost 500 000 page views. The challenge has multiple steps to it, and Mrs Bullock nailed each one.

A shining example of Ubuntu

The groovy teacher's antics on the platform have united a lot of South Africans because of the cross-cultural manner in which her dancing occurs. Many of the positive comments about her are solely written in IsiZulu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Her TikTok account is also an example of feel-good vibes. Her happy students can be seen busting moves with her kids and having a wonderful time with her husband.

South Africans were overzealous about the cool teacher's moves. See the comments below:

Justin99 said:

"THE COOLEST TEACHER IN SA ❤️‍"

keanen mentioned:

"I've said it before, and imma say it again, Mrs Bullock, you can keep the land. We don't want it anymore "

tumitone commented:

"Bathong Nomthandazo! You nailed it!"

Pearl Mabaso shared:

"You always get all challenges right while I am struggling with all of them "

Leratongwenya posted:

"Awuu kodwa mlungu wami That lipstick looks good on you... It suits you ❤️"

you.gul Capricorn! said:

"Has anybody told you that you look a lil like Reece from blood n water "

Naledi... mentioned:

"Mlungu lets go groove "

Lethu commented:

"No, because you do it better than me "

Video of energetic young man's amapiano dance moves goes viral, Mzansi stans his awesome vibe

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that SA peeps love a good dance video. One cool gent won over the love and praise of Mzansi netizens after showing off some of his amapiano moves.

TikTok user Sam (@afrosam__) posted a video of himself displaying some rather energetic moves with his upper body as he sat in the backseat of a car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News