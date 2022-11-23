A video of a vibey young man dancing to an amapiano beat has been gaining a lot of traction online

The footage shows TikTok user @afrosam__ sitting in a car as he demonstrates some animated moves

The energetic dancer also throws in the much-loved Umlando dance move, winning over SA netizens' praise

SA peeps love a good dance video. One cool gent won over the love and praise of Mzansi netizens after showing off some of his amapiano moves.

A man's vibey amapiano dance moves had SA peeps entertained. Image: @afrosam_/TikTok

Source: UGC

TikTok user Sam (@afrosam__) posted a video of himself displaying some rather energetic moves with his upper body as he sat in the backseat of a car.

His hand gestures and facial expressions are seen moving along to the vibey beat before he stands up and does a young Umlando booty shake move.

If this short clip is anything to go by, there is no denying that this gent can keep an audience entertained, as it attracted tons of positive comments from impressed netizens.

Ntate_Moloeli commented:

“Umlando was.”

Simon Sitau said:

“Umlando bafanas.”

MadamSpeaker reacted:

"Ayi wena."

anni bliss commented:

"Wow love it and you just got an extra follow."

#fyp responded:

"For the sake of this beat and Dance I love you always."

Ella replied:

"Love to see it ."

deb_607 wrote:

"The cameraman deserves some credit too."

Sbonelotks said:

“Umlando is the best. Amapiano 4 life danko .”

Okmalum_bbk replied:

“Danko mlungu.”

Source: Briefly News