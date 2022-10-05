A confident man served up some lit amapiano dance moves in a viral video that peeps across the country couldn't get enough of

Folks opening a space to let someone bust a move is quite common in South Africa, but the effortless way the gent does it makes it a sight to see

The slick and easy-breezy way of dancing impressed peeps across Mzansi, and some wished they could groove like the self-assured dude

An undeniably confident man served up some lit amapiano dance moves in a viral video that wowed South Africans because of how smoothly he did them.

An unruffled gent tore up the dance floor with lit amapiano dance moves that Mzansi adored. Images: KeorapetseSere/ TikTok

KeorapetseSere posted the clip online, spreading like wildfire amongst Mzansi's amapiano enthusiasts. The TikTok video has accumulated over a million views thus far, showing how popular the gent's moves are.

What also seals the deal is the attitude that he has while dancing. The man constantly smiles into the camera while moving about, coming up with whatever he will do on the spot. A glance at the people surrounding him shows he won over the crowd in real life as well.

The style of dancing really resonated with many South Africans, who were impressed by his simple moves and his ability to have fun. See the responses below:

Thokozani Malaza said:

"As Africans, we are happy sham With our bare minimum, we are still happy."

MaChayi mentioned:

"The way obetha ngakhona This could be a perfect step for a wedding."

Tumi Tumi Thebe commented:

"The aim is not to sweat "

Mphile Mthembu shared:

"The one who's wiping the table "

Sweet Melon asked:

"Why can’t I dance like this "

phumalangasikothe1 stated:

"The guy wearing a white tee is proud shem "

Paul said:

"I swear, man don't even know how he's doing it himself "

Con_feti7 mentioned:

"Can somebody help me stop watching this video..."

