A local woman flexed the tasty KFC meal she bought while in New Zealand, which brought out hilarious and witty responses from SA

The snaps the lady uploaded indicate a life of luxury and extravagant because of the US and NZ dollars on displays

The razor-sharp sense of humour Mzansi peeps are known for was on display and in full force

A local woman decided to flex her delicious KFC meal that she bought in New Zealand on the socials.

An SA showed off her tasty KFC meal from New Zealand that peeps cracked jokes about. Images: @tillytiny10/ Twitter

The snaps @tillytiny10 posted shows packets of unsealed KFC containers and paper bags, while a wallet overflowing with US dollars sits next to a single 20 NZ dollar note. The flexing seen in the Twitter post drew curious eyes wondering how she got all of it.

Showing off on the TL is quite common on social media sites. Peeps love to share what they get up to if they live a flashy life or if someone genuinely wants to show people what they find super cool.

This type of flexing usually falls under the conspicuous consumption category, where people show off because most people don't have what they have.

South Africans were hilariously smart with their responses to the story. See the comments below:

@YummyDaddy07 asked:

"Do they ask for R2 that side as well, or go iriwa rena di Bari this side? "

@RealMrumaDrive also asked:

"Tilly is this tweet about KFC or that funny money? "

@RangaClara posted:

@mosa_hiking mentioned:

"Ai Tilly so you put NZ money on the table so we would blv this KFC story? We trust you are there girl. Enjoy."

@Dominic_Colts asked:

"Ke kopa coin when you get back, I'm trying to have a collection of coins around the world."

@keithkhanye20 shared:

@hlabanematt said:

"This tweet isn’t about Kentucky Fried Chicken."

@Eircans mentioned:

"It’s the same everywhere."

