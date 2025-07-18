Professional dancer Justin De Nobrega and his crew delivered an unforgettable performance during the Springboks vs Italy match

The crowd went wild when Justin stripped down to his Speedo and danced to the popular amapiano hit "Kash Kontant"

The viral performance celebrated South Africa's dominant 45-0 victory over Italy, with fans praising the dancers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Professional dancers’ moves at the Boks vs Italy game recently went viral. Images: @JustinDeNobrega

Source: Facebook

A professional dancer's electrifying performance during the Springboks vs Italy match entertainment has taken social media by storm, proving that South African creativity knows no bounds. The incredible dance routine perfectly captured the joy of the Boks' massive victory in Gqeberha.

Content creator @JustinDeNobrega shared the viral moment on the 14 of July with the caption:

"What a round of emotions felt all over yet again at the Bokke vs Italy game!🇿🇦💚 Thank you Gqeberha for showing such great love and energy to us - @street_stylers are just getting started🤩"

The performance began with Justin and his dance crew taking to the field, delivering perfectly choreographed moves to the amapiano anthem Kash Kontant. The energy reached fever pitch when Justin made the bold decision to strip off his shorts and continue dancing in just his Speedo, sending the crowd into absolute chaos.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The camera captured both the live action on the field and the reaction on the stadium's big screen, showing how the entire crowd was captivated by the entertaining display. The mix of male and female dancers brought pure South African flair to the rugby stadium, with their moves perfectly matching the infectious beats of the popular song.

The choreography was clearly well-planned, with each dancer knowing exactly when to hit their marks. The performance celebrated not just the Springboks' incredible win, but also the vibrant culture and music that make South Africa unique.

A professional dancer went viral on Facebook after pulling off a daring move during the Boks vs. Italy game in the Eastern Cape. Images: @JustinDeNobrega

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the dance moves

The viral performance had South Africans celebrating both the rugby victory and the incredible entertainment that followed.

@Lerato Ivan ShaSha Mokhatlà joked: "And you all expecting foreigners to go home ???💁‍♂️💁‍♂️🤣🤣"

@Langelihle Ka Nxumalo asked:

"Wait, what did we win this week? Hai, I'm tired now!"

@Sarah Samson exclaimed:

"Who said white boys can't dance 💯👌"

@Melissa Coetzee gushed:

"Goosebumps all over again! Nothing beats the vibes of South Africans, especially at a Bokke rugby game 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦😎👌👌"

@Antoinette Mitchell declared:

"No DNA just RSA🇿🇦🏈"

@Angel Jinnah quipped:

"In the words of Donald Trump, terrible things are indeed happening in SA 😆"

@Jacqueline Plaatjies observed:

"Even a person who doesn't like dancing will dance without realising it."

Springboks dominate Italy in stunning victory

The dance performance was the perfect way to celebrate what had been an outstanding day for South African rugby. The Springboks delivered a commanding 45-0 victory over Italy, sealing the series win despite playing with reduced numbers after Jasper Wiese received a red card for a headbutt.

Even after being reduced to 13 men for 10 minutes in the second half, the Springboks extended their lead with tries from Malcolm Marx, Makazole Mapimpi, and Jan-Hendrik Wessels. The victory was the perfect send-off before the 2025 Rugby World Championship.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Other dance moments going viral

Briefly News recently reported on CCTV footage that caught a Tops employee from Ladismith vibing to an Afrikaans song, but what research revealed about dancing at work will surprise you.

recently reported on CCTV footage that caught a Tops employee from Ladismith vibing to an Afrikaans song, but what research revealed about dancing at work will surprise you. South Africa cringed when RHOD star Minnie Ntuli's dance moves went viral, but the real reason behind the backlash had nothing to do with her dancing skills.

A German woman's attempt at the Bacardi dance trend impressed Mzansi, but her connection to South African culture revealed something unexpected about global music influence.

Source: Briefly News