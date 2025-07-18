Minnie Ntuli's dance moves didn't land as well as she hoped, in fact, some people have resorted to trolling her

The infamous reality TV star showed off her moves in a lively dance number from what appears to be an old video

This comes after her drama with Londie London erupted, and as a result, Minnie has sadly become public enemy number one

Minnie Ntuli is being criticised for her now-viral dance moves. Images: BuzzLifenews, mbalis_bakery

Eish, poor Minnie Ntuli can't even show off her dance moves without Mzansi dragging her to hell and back.

Minnie Ntuli dances in viral Gagasi FM video

Minnie Ntuli has been topping the trends and hogging the headlines for all the wrong reasons, and it looks like the reality TV star has become the internet's least favourite person.

Her ongoing feud with Londie London, which went from petty jabs to the singer threatening to sue her Real Housewives of Durban co-star. This has made Minnie a target for trolls, and their criticism of her is anything but constructive.

A video of Minnie dancing for Gagasi FM has gone viral since she deactivated her social media pages.

Minnie Ntuli’s dance video has gone viral amid her drama with Londie London. Image: Jabu_Macdonald

What looked like a fun day with her colleagues turned out to be quite different when the station distanced itself from Minnie after her altercation with Londie turned physical.

TikTok user maskandi_channel shared the clip on 17 July 2025 amid the backlash Minnie had been receiving after missing her deadline for apologies to Londie, adding to the already tense situation:

Here's what Mzansi thinks of Minnie Ntuli's dance video

Social media users cringed at Minnie's moves:

nhlakanipho posted:

"Her body looks very stiff. I'm not sure how to put it, the problem is that I'm Venda."

Nhlanhla slammed shade at Minnie Ntuli:

"Her body is not tea."

𝓅𝓊𝓂𝓅𝓀𝒾𝓃 asked:

"Who exactly told her that she could dance?"

Marilyn threw shade at Minnie:

"Mama, it's as though she's not okay upstairs."

Ntobeigh M| Accountant commented:

"She looks like a bad spirit."

Social media users are attacking Minnie Ntuli from all angles. Image: SthembileBK

Yanda<3 said:

"I want to know the person who lied to her, saying she could dance."

Koki Mahlaba asked:

"How did she even get on The Real Housewives of Durban????"

tshepiisom cringed:

"That thing she does with her tongue."

Gebelihle slammed Minnie Ntuli:

"Everything this woman does is annoying."

Phumla bashed Minnie:

"How could she go to work looking like she's about to do the laundry?"

Social media user reveals Minnie Ntuli's alleged salary

In more Minnie Ntuli updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the reality TV star's alleged salary at Gagasi FM.

One spicy netizen decided to throw shade at the Real Housewives of Durban star by saying that it was in her best interest to do as Londie London said, as she wouldn’t be able to afford the costs of hiring lawyers, and Mzansi gagged:

ausikwanzz said:

"Ego has won over Minnie because now she needs to get a lawyer (which is expensive). She’ll need to make court appearances, she won’t get back to the station because people are mad, and no brand will want to be associated with her."

