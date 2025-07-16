Minnie Ntuli missed the deadline to publicly apologise to Londie London as ordered in a lawsuit

Londie London accused Minnie of public humiliation and assault during The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5

Social media users are reacting as Londie's team prepares for legal action over the missed apology

Minnie Ntuli has landed in hot water again after failing to honour the terms of Londie London's lawsuit. The star was asked to make an apology video, sincerely apologising to Londie by 5 pm on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

Minnie Ntuli is facing a defamation lawsuit after failing to apologise to Londie London. Image: @londie_london_official and @BuzzLifeNews

Londie, real name Londiwe Zulu accuses Minnie of consistently mocking and attacking her character on screen, and then assaulting her live on camera during the filming of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5.

Londie London promised to file a defamation lawsuit against Minnie at the reunion, and she did not disappoint. On Wednesday, 16 July 2025, the reality television star served Minnie Ntuli court papers.

Social media users have been waiting with bated breath as the day went by. Many were hoping Minnie would unblock her social media pages and share an apology directed to Londie London.

What did Londie say about Minnie's previous apology?

Minnie Ntuli previously shared a statement apologising to her RHOD cast members who were affected by her behaviour on the show. Speaking in a statement shared with Briefly News, Londie London said she did not acknowledge Minnie's apology because it was not directed at her.

The Izandla singer also revealed that Minnie tried apologising privately, but Londie wanted the apology to be as loud as the disrespect. She said:

"She did try to reach out via a text message apologising in private. Which is quite different from the statement she released. It is quite disappointing that I was humiliated in public, but I’m not receiving a proper apology directed at me in public."

South Africans have responded to Minnie Ntuli missing her apology deadline from Londie London. Image: @BuzzLifeNews

What happens to Minnie Ntuli after missing her deadline?

Londie London's lawyers stated in the lawsuit that failure to share an apology video on her social media pages, Minnie Ntuli would be sued for damages and file an assault lawsuit against the Gagasi FM host. Part of the letter read:

"We demand from you as we hereby do that you should record a sincere video apology, which you should send to us and send to al your social media accounts by 17h00 by Wednesday, 16 July 2025, failing which, we hold instructions to sue for damagesand open an assault case with the South African Police Service."

SA reacts to Minnie Ntuli's missed deadline

South Africans have been sharing hilarious posts on social media as they wait to see what happens next between Londie London and Minnie Ntuli.

@officialtwinny said:

"If Minnie Ntuli doesn’t post the video by 6pm tonight, we are sending her emails attaching screenshots of Londie London’s Letter maybe she didn’t get the email 🤷🏾‍♀️"

@_cece_k_ commented:

"So Minnie Ntuli is going to risk being sued and a having a criminal offence just cause she won’t apologise🤦🏽. All Londie is asking, is a sincere apology from her. Where are her people to advise her?"

@__ria_girl wrote:

"Minnie Ntuli couldn’t even swallow her pride and apologise? This is what happens when you hype your friends or family’s bad behavior under the excuse of ‘she’s just a straight talker. I need Londie to take that bully to court."

Minnie Ntuli's alleged salary at Gagasi FM revealed

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Minnie Ntuli is still trending for all the wrong reasons. While fans are waiting for her response to Londie London's lawsuit, details about her salary have been revealed.

The bombshell left social media users sharing mixed reactions about the salaries at Gagasi FM.

