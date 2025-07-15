Londie London is trending after calmly handling Minnie Ntuli’s aggressive confrontation on The Real Housewives of Durban

The Real Housewives of Durban star, Londie London, has been making headlines for her calm response to Minnie Ntuli's aggressive confrontation in an unseen footage released during the Season 5 reunion.

Londie London has responded to Minnie Ntuli's apology.

The clip caused a massive uproar on social media, with many calling for Minnie to be fired from Gagasi FM. The station issued a statement admitting that Minnie's behaviour was shocking and unacceptable. The star took full responsibility for her mean-girl energy and announced that she was stepping away from Gagasi FM to seek professional help.

Londie London reacts to Minnie Ntuli's apology

Londie London doesn't seem interested in having a relationship with Minnie Ntuli after her behaviour on the show. The singer and businesswoman who has already revealed that she wants to take legal action against Minnie said she hasn't spoken to her since the show ended.

Londie said Minnie tried apologising to her via a text message, but she wants Minnie to apologise publicly, because she was humiliated in public. Responding to a question about whether or not she has spoken to Minnie, in a statement shared with Briefly News, Londie said:

"No, but she did try to reach out via a text message apologising in private. Which is quite different from the statement she released. It is quite disappointing that I was humiliated in public, but I’m not receiving a proper apology directed at me in public.

Londie London has revealed that she wants a public apology from Minnie Ntuli.

Londie London proud of how she handled herself

Londie London also gave herself a pat on the back for her powerful composure when Minnie came at her during the filming of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5. She added that she was proud that she did not allow herself to give Minnie the same energy when she attacked her. She added:

"It was definitely surreal seeing that scene again. But honestly, I was proud of how I handled myself. I didn’t allow myself to be baited into anything that doesn’t reflect who I am.

"I always carry myself with intention: I’m a mother, a daughter, and a businesswoman. So maintaining my composure, even in a heated moment, was a big win for me."

Minnie Ntuli's former classmate accuses her of being a bully

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Ntuli is facing accusations of bullying after a former high school classmate revealed the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of the radio host.

Recently, an online user, @Burnerburnerac5, claimed to have been a classmate with the former Real Housewives of Durban star back at Pinetown Girls' High School. The netizen relived how horrible and mean Ntuli was to her at school for no apparent reason.

