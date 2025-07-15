Gagasi FM radio host Minnie Ntuli was recently accused of bullying by a former high school classmate

The online user spoke out and detailed how Ntuli bullied and hated her for no reason at school

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the revelation made by the high school classmate

Minnie Ntuli was accused of bullying in high school.

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Minnie Ntuli, faces accusations of bullying after a former high school classmate revealed the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of the radio host.

Recently, an online user, @Burnerburnerac5, claimed to have been a classmate with the former Real Housewives of Durban star back at Pinetown Girls' High School. The netizen relived how horrible and mean Ntuli was to her at school for no apparent reason.

This all came to light on social media after Minnie's mom was also exposed for being a mean person and a bully at her workplace on Friday, 11 July, 2025.

She said:

"Minnie Ntuli is Zuki Lamani. Male-centred, facially challenged bodies are cement not tea and danger to other women. I want to add a loose hun who hated me for no reason in high school namaHips awayo."

See the post below:

Another online user also revealed that a lot of girls who went to the same schools as Minnie Ntuli have suffered greatly, and it was all because of the bullying they endured from the Gagasi FM star, who has been temporarily taken off air due to the RHOD drama.

The netizen said:

"Sadly, some of the girls she went to school with are coming out one by one on Facebook and TikTok. A lady said she is still dealing with PTSD because of Minnie. What she did to Londie has triggered a lot of girls she bullied since her primary and high school years."

Netizens react to Minnie's former classmate's confession

Shortly after the former classmate came forward and spoke up, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@CoughWuhan said:

"She was definitely a menace in high school."

@mdutch780 wrote:

"Now, why are you body shaming? You could have made your point without shaming, uyi bullie kwa wena."

@Gcogco_dix commented:

"I knew this would surface. I somehow knew she was a high school bully!"

@Mmamane21 responded:

"Worse, her mother also bullies other mothers at work. Now, Londie's question about the parents is valid...It's bad for Minnie now."

@Mvulazane4 replied:

"Please, why does she need counselling? She needs therapy, not counselling; she’s not the victim here."

@Emely20250269 mentioned:

"What she did is not defensible. I’m afraid all the accountability that she will take will not even help her. She is a bully."

Minnie Ntuli physically assaulted Londie London.

Source: UGC

Minnie confesses after Nonku's letter

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality Minnie Ntuli confessed to writing the letter that made Nonku angry on the last episode of RHOD.

The Gagasi FM star admitted to this during her recent interview, where she was sharing her side of the story.

