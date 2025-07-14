Zimbabwean singer and songwriter Berita recently opened up about what went wrong in her marriage with Nota Baloyi

During a tell-all interview, the Afro Soul star revealed how supportive she was of her ex-hubby, but things took a sharp turn when COVID began

Many netizens were stunned by Berita's revelation as they flooded the comment section with mixed reactions

Berita tells it all about her marriage to Nota Baloyi. Image: @beritaafrosoul, @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Yoh, the Zimbabwean singer and songwriter Berita, had many netizens stunned with her recent confession regarding what went down in her marriage with Nota Baloyi, which turned into a messy divorce.

During her tell-all interview with Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, Berita opened up about how happily married they were with Baloyi until COVID happened in 2020, when the controversial music executive decided that he wanted to have a voice in public, which turned into a disaster.

The Afro Soul star said that their marriage would still exist if lockdown hadn't happened.

She said:

"We go into lockdown, I don't know what happened during that time, but I think a lot changed and those things were fundamental values of our union and life, he decided that he wants to be a critic and use his voice in different ways, and I didn't have a problem.

"But, now, when he started talking about issues where people started saying he talks too much, and now he doesn't get blocked by those in the entertainment industry, they go for the wife, which is me. When I tried to talk to him about his new ways and how it was affecting my brand, he told me straight that it wasn't his fault that I am too quiet and you don't talk, and it is also not if fault that what he says online affects me and my brand."

An online user @ThisIsColbert posted the interview video of the singer who recently graduated from the University of Pretoria in May 2025.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Berita's confession

Shortly after her confession was shared on social media, many netizens had mixed reactions as they flooded the comment section with their opinions. Here's what they had to say:

@BBK29_ wrote:

"As much as I don't like Nota, this lady sounds selfish and narcissistic as she only thinks her way must happen. So she sacrificed her marriage to make music bosses happy who don't even care about her, what a clown. The same people she ended her marriage to make happy, they have also now closed the doors on her. Her mindset is that of many woman who end their marriages to make external factors happy and only for them to remain lonely and miserable, but never take accountability for the stupid decisions they took."

@KhanyisaWolf said:

"I thought she said she won’t talk about him anymore."

@Abednego082 commented:

"She should have just kept quiet because we were on her side, now we must feel sorry for Nota."

@Lorato_Moremedi responded:

"99% of the time, people separate while still loving each other because love alone can never be the only determining factor. Love, especially romantic, is conditional, and if those conditions are not met, love fails."

Netizens reacted to Berita's confession about her marriage. Image: @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Berita marks 30th birthday filled with gratitude following divorce

In a previous report from Briefly News, on her 30th birthday, after signing the divorce papers, Berita expressed gratitude for having come this far.

"Today, my heart is filled with gratitude. I think about my journey thus far, and I’m grateful for the road I have travelled, the highs and lows, the trying times, the confusion, the naivety, the growth in self-awareness and ultimately, the acceptance of who I am. Thirty-three and free!"

