South African businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize finally opened up to the public after her legal woes drama

In a recent interview, the star pleaded with people to respect her and consider her feelings whenever they think of dragging her name through the mud

Mkhize further mentioned that she wished people could treat her like a human being instead of bashing her as if she's an iron lady

Shauwn Mkhize demands that people respect her.

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, Shauwn Mkhize, the South African businesswoman and socialite, recently opened up and addressed people of the public who have been dragging her name through the mud this past month since the issue of her SARS debt came to light.

According to TshisaLIVE, during her interview with Robert Marawa on Radio 947, MamMkhize mentioned that she has been deeply hurt by what netizens have said about her, especially during the time she was falsely linked to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala in July 2025.

In her interview, she pleaded with netizens to respect and consider her feelings whenever they think of saying or writing something bad about her, as she is also human.

"I just wish people could actually understand that I am a person with feelings that also need to be considered. I know I can look like an iron lady, but actually I am not as things that are said about me sometimes hurt. I would love for anyone who writes or says anything about me to check their facts because at the end of the day, I'm a mother and I am human too, not forgetting that I also have grandkids.," she said.

The reality TV star further shared that netizens should take into consideration that when they falsely accuse her of something on social media, it not only affects her but also other people whom she has hired by creating jobs.

She said:

"Yes, I might be this jolly, jumpy, look like an untouchable person, but I'm human. So many people look up to me. If only people could understand I am part of liberation, and I've created a lot of jobs for people. Sometimes, when things affect me, before it comes to me, it affects a lot of people."

Shauwn Mkhize opened up about how hurtful things affected her.

Source: Instagram

How MaMkhize allegedly forged her sister's signature

Just as the star opens up about being misjudged and not respected on social media, Briefly News previously reported that in an affidavit filed at the Durban High Court on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, Nosipho Ngubo alleged that MaMkhize registered her as the owner of Royal AM and a company, Lungza Management Consultants, without her knowledge.

She claimed that the reality TV star took advantage of her while she was recovering from a hysterectomy and from the effects of COVID-19, which she contracted in 2020.

“In respect of the entities such as Igugu Logcwabe Business Enterprise, Ukwakhiwa Group and Mamkhize Foundation, my name may have been used without my knowledge as I do not recall my involvement in such entities," Ngubo's affidavit stated.

It is believed that MaMkhize used her sister as a front to hide assets from her husband, Sbu Mpisane, who was demanding half of their estate during their divorce proceedings.

MaMkhize in talks to buy a new club

MaMkhize may be down, but she's certainly not out. Briefly News reported that Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize was reportedly looking to buy a new football club after Royal AM was liquidated. MaMkhize is believed to be interested in purchasing Mbabane Highlanders.

She has allegedly already travelled to Eswatini and engaged in discussions with the Highlanders’ leadership about taking over ownership from Bheki "Rubber" Simelane, who was at the helm of the club last season.

