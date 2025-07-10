Veteran actress Deli Malinga has addressed the backlash after she launched her latest venture

Malinga clarified why she started her latest venture and denied suggestions she's using it to beg for donations

The actress isn't the first former Umkhokha: The Curse actress to launch a new venture following the end of the series

Deli Malinga reacted to online trolls targeting her YouTube channel.

Veteran South African actress Deli Malinga has responded to online trolls following the launch of her YouTube channel. Malinga, known for portraying the character MaMzobe in the drama series, Umkhokha: The Curse, disclosed that she has received insults and offensive messages over her latest venture.

In a report by Daily Sun, Deli Malinga set the record straight on why she started the YouTube channel. The actress uses the channel to share her experiences on different productions, especially Umkhokha: The Curse, and how she navigated them.

Deli Malinga claps back at trolls over YouTube channel

Deli Malinga, who previously asked for donations, denied that she is making the videos to seek sympathy and asking her fans for financial assistance. She said that some of her critics were harassing her on social media and sending hurtful messages concealed as advice.

"I'm not making these videos because I'm crying and asking for money. No. I'm just sharing my experience with sets. Now, when you're DMing (sending private messages) me, asking why I'm making these videos and looking down on myself and telling me to stand up as a woman and make a plan for myself and that I'm embarrassing myself," she said.

Deli Malinga share why she started her YouTube channel

She explained that her videos are her way of educating up-and-coming actors and actresses. The former Generations actress expressed gratitude to people who were giving her constructive criticism.

"I'm doing this for people who can get help through these videos and get information and tips. And thank you to those who have been giving me good advice. Even the critics are different. Don't criticise someone to destroy, criticise to build. Don't destroy me," she said.

Deli Malinga responded to online trolls targeting her YouTube.

Angel Zuma shares her experience on Umkhokha: The Curse

Deli Malinga isn't the only former Umkhokha: The Curse actress to share her experience on the production on their YouTube channel.

Angel Zuma, who portrayed Nomkhosi Mthembu on the Mzansi Magic series, shared her experience in several videos on her YouTube channel.

Zuma opened up about the abuse she suffered when she tendered her resignation. She said that everything was well until she announced she was leaving the show.

Deli Malinga reveals someone is using her image on Facebook

Briefly News reported that Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga revealed that someone was using her image to scam people.

The SAFTA-winning star revealed that there was a fake Facebook account created in her name and pictures without her permission

Malinga shared a picture of the fake account and encouraged them to ignore it and be wary when they come across it.

