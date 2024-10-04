The Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga recently revealed that someone was using her image to scam people

The SAFTA award-winning star revealed that there was a fake Facebook account created with her name and pictures without her permission

Malinga went on social media to warn many netizens about this fake account and that they should ignore it

Actress Deli Malinga warned netizens about scammers. Image: Oupa Bopape

Bathong! Some people know how to stress celebrities out there with all the fake accounts, and Deli Malinga is one of them.

Deli Malinga warns fans about fake account on Facebook

The South African Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga has again made headlines on social media after being snubbed at the South African Film and TV Awards (SAFTAs) this year.

According to TshisaLIVE, the award-winning actress recently revealed that someone was trying to ruin her name and reputation. They created a fake Facebook account with her name and pictures to scam people for their money.

In a social media post she shared, Deli Malinga warned her fans and followers about this fake account and encouraged them to ignore it and be wary of it when they come across it.

She said:

"Once you see this pic below, just know it’s a fake account, not the real Deli Malinga and NEVER PAY ATTENTION."

See the post below:

MaMzobe no longer departing TV series

Actress Deli Malinga plays the revered character of MaMzobe, who was reportedly written out of Umkhokha: The Curse. However, she is now said to be featured in the telenovela until the season ends.

According to ZiMoja, the powers that be demanded that her character be brought back, even though the producers saw her presence to be unnecessary. For the sake of viewership, Deli's character would eliminate the risk of the numbers dropping.

Deli wins award 30 years since career started

In a previous report by Briefly News, Deli Malinga won the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the South African Film And Television Awards, marking her first win in three decades in the industry.

Malinga expressed her gratitude and hoped her story would inspire others who may be losing hope in their careers. She emphasised the importance of not underestimating any role and fully committing to one's craft, urging fellow actors and actresses to stay humble and dedicated.

