South Africans were baffled after discovering that Deli Malinga was not nominated at the SAFTAs

The Umkhokha: The Curse star's recent performance had fans convinced that she would bag a nomination or two, but alas

Mzansi argued about Malinga's snub, saying she was cheated, while others highlighted why she was deserving of a nomination

Deli Malinga’s SAFTA snub sparked outrage among her supporters. Images: dellymalinga9

Source: Instagram

Deli Malinga's absence from the SAFTAs nominees list sparked outrage among her fans, who felt that she had been cheated.

Deli Malinga snubbed at the SAFTAs

As fans count down to the anticipated SAFTAs night, not many are happy after realising that one of their favourite stars was snubbed for a nomination.

Veteran actress, Deli Malinga, whose character in Umkhokha: The Curse gained her a new generation of supporters, is without a nomination at this year's awards despite her performance in the famous soapie.

Twitter (X) user Jabu_Macdonald discussed the snub with his followers, expressing shock that Malinga wasn't honoured in the Best Actress in a Telenovela category:

"Deli Malinga not being nominated for Best Actress in a Telenovela at the SAFTAs was unexpected for me."

Despite her snub, the actress' performance on the soapie earned her an award at the Royalty Soapie Awards for the Best Female Villain.

Mzansi reacts to Deli Malinga's snub

Fans were outraged and couldn't understand how Deli wasn't nominated:

JoshuaDladla suggested:

"We need to do what we did to Maphorisa to the SAFTAs."

missqueenkc said:

"#UmkhokhaTheCurse - Mamzobe really deserves an award."

LaJivamang was shattered:

"You were expecting at least a nomination; I expected a win, too!"

vigilanceblues was frustrated:

"This is a foul!"

SnehBongekile praised Deli Malinga:

"And she delivered last season."

notGodbutme wrote:

"Awards are a scam, shem."

NjoZuko posted:

"Still mad over the fact that she recently won a royalty soapie award over Sindi Dlathu, but yeah, she's good and also deserved a SAFTA nomination."

