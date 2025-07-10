It seems MacG is itching to do an exposé on some people and drop their files on his show

The controversial podcaster and his co-hosts threatened to pull a General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and shake the table, and fans are ready

Chillers are eager to watch the new Podcast and Chill, and many anticipate a fire episode

Is MacG threatening to spill the beans on some prominent figures? That's what it sounds like, and it looks like the latest Podcast and Chill episode is about to be spicy!

MacG plans to pull a General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

It's another Podcast and Chill day, and fans are looking forward to another entertaining episode with their favourite podcasters.

Taking to its official Twitter (X) page, the show shared a preview of what to expect in the latest episode, and it seems like the crew is looking to shake the table and start some drama.

In the clip, the cast is seen discussing several topics, and MacG then suggests they pull a General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi:

"...and do a Mkhwanazi and expose, you know what I mean? Because with us, all we talk about is our opinions."

This comes after the Police Commissioner's exposé about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya during a press conference, and MacG appears to want to do the same.

Previously, Briefly News shared the podcaster's claims that he hangs around politicians, and they all have one thing in common.

Here's what Mzansi said about the latest Podcast and Chill episode

Fans are looking forward to spending their afternoon with the Chillers:

Zani_Baccaria suggested:

"Give the ghost lady the script to pull off a Mkhwanazi, she's not known."

KamogeloECYT said:

"For today's episode, I'm going to get Chillers Punch, sit and relax."

MogolwaneMaatla was happy:

"Our ghost lady is back!"

CynthiaPet72242 was excited:

"Lol, MacG always brings the drama! Can't wait for the episode."

Dlongwana_DKL posted:

"Today it seems they are cooking."

Meanwhile, others ordered MacG to deliver the Thabo Bester episode like he promised:

Oliviatoresd said:

"He failed with Thabo Bester. We know about Cat."

Lebohang_d demanded:

"Aiboh, release that Thabo Bester episode already."

sithebe_dibongz was disappointed:

"But with Thabo Bester, he failed to deliver."

Zeenclaire14 wrote:

"Y'all still have that prisoner exposé about Thabo Bester, release both of them."

bantufuze asked:

"What about Thabo Bester?"

Sabelo Zuma threatens to sue MacG

In more MacG updates, Briefly News shared Sabelo Zuma's plans to drag the controversial podcaster to court over the comments he made on his podcast.

This comes after the Podcast and Chill host seemingly began a rumour that one of the Amaroto members was a drug addict, and it seems Zuma caught the sub and took it to his lawyer.

Mzansi weighed in on the drama and said the Amapiano star incriminated himself:

Colin28092809 said:

"Lol, but he didn’t mention him. Sol asked if it’s him, and Mac continued with his statement, but he must try to sue the Phoris of this world first."

