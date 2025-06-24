MacG recently blasted politicians about their alleged misaligned priorities

The controversial podcaster claims comrades are only concerned about women and less about their actual jobs

Social media agreed with Mac's points, saying service delivery comes after impressing baddies

MacG claims all the politicians he has spoken to are only concerned about one thing, at it is not making a positive change in the country.

MacG calls out politicians

The latest episode of Podcast and Chill is jam-packed with some thought-provoking discussions about recent events, and the Chillers are ready to jump in.

One of the discussions was about politicians and their apparent failure to make a positive change in their communities.

According to Sol Phenduka, comrades have "wild nights" at lodges and hotels like the DaVinci. He alluded to politicians' "thirst" and how it seems to have gotten out of control.

MacG claims that this was because comrades prioritise "bums" over service delivery.

The controversial podcaster revealed that in his conversations with politicians, he finds that many of them are more concerned about women and less about doing their actual jobs:

"I chill with a lot of politicians, all they talk about is bums. I'd be like 'Guys, why don't you save the country?' No one is trying to hear that. They frustrate me."

Here's what Mzansi said about MacG's comment

South Africans said they couldn't agree more:

kanishabalala said:

"This is true. Those okes literally only know cakes."

Mikequbec wrote:

"Black politicians are not in it for the love of the game but for the sake of money."

Classic_OG90 revealed:

"I know comrades closely, the hook up culture with politicians is too wild. The older women are busy with Ben 10s, while the men are busy with baddies, and they also hook up between those gala dinner meetings. It's messy."

ROYKA94 laughed:

"Then people think that one day those same politicians will save them. Save yourselves and your families, no one is coming for y'all."

MsValoyi agreed with MacG:

"He is not lying."

luyanda_mq58418 added:

"They are also human beings at the end of the day."

x_KayonTwit was curious:

"But what else would you talk about with MacG?"

DJ Maphorisa calls out MacG

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the comments DJ Maphorisa made about MacG and why he prefers to keep his distance.

According to Madumane, the podcaster is a known spin doctor who can ruin your career in an instant without blinking twice:

"MacG is a great guy, but he'll destroy your career. If you don't know the kind of person he is, he'll twist your story and turn on you."

It may be that the politicians the podcaster mingles with may be saving themselves from humiliation and would rather discuss a topic he so often talks about - sex.

The podcaster was blasted in 2023 after he interviewed American singer Ari Lennox and asked her intrusive questions about her sex life, which she was visibly taken aback by.

