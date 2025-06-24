Skeem Saam has reportedly found itself at the centre of a scandal after internal contract disputes became public knowledge

According to sources, the famous soapie misled its crew about securing their jobs, only to turn around and reportedly pull the rug from under their feet

Mzansi hopes that the disputes will be settled and production will continue, noting how successful the soapie has become over the years

‘Skeem Saam’ is allegedly in the middle of a contract dispute. Image: skeemsaam13

Source: Instagram

More drama has reached Turfloop as Skeem Saam reportedly faces even more disputes with its production crew.

Skeem Saam crew speaks out

Skeem Saam is reportedly facing disputes with its technical crew after it allegedly hit them with a surprise in their contracts.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the crew's contracts expired on 31 March 2025, and they were told that they would be extended by 15 days.

The crew were later informed via email that there would be a production break from 16 April to 31 May to prepare for season 14.

It was during this break that Phil alleges the team received assurance from the production team that their jobs were secured, only for them to be told on 12 June that they would only receive eight-week contracts and not work for the full season:

‘Skeem Saam’ allegedly misled its technical crew about securing their jobs, only to give them temporary contracts. Image: skeemsaam13

Source: Instagram

"It is alleged that they were told on June 12 to report to work on Monday, June 16, on an 8-week contract, not a full season."

According to sources, employees are upset and feel misled, noting that as freelancers, the crew faces the possibility of being jobless and would have secured longer contracts elsewhere.

Here's what Mzansi said about the Skeem Saam drama

South Africans weighed in on the scandal, saying they hope the show sorts itself out:

ThisLove_K said:

"Hopefully, this can be sorted out because it would be a huge knock."

tinasheugene wrote:

"The production company must start treating crew with more respect; proper contracts, transparency, and protection during breaks. SABC must also step in and make sure there are fair labour practices. These are the same people who make the magic we see on TV. Without them, there's no Skeem Saam."

Nantsa31 was shattered:

"Oooh, my heart while reading this was breaking. I wish they could fix whatever the issue is."

Viewers hope ‘Skeem Saam’ corrects its mistakes and sorts out the drama with its crew. Image: skeemsaam13

Source: Instagram

kelow_C cried:

"They better fix it, we can’t lose another show we like."

MarhubaneN added:

"It’s heartbreaking to watch the SABC crumble. Reports of unpaid local productions and silence from the top are deeply worrying. Meanwhile, MultiChoice is also battling tough times."

kamogelolesley1 posted:

"They better cancel Generations: The Legacy, not Skeem Saam."

