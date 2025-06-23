Skeem Saam fans are enjoying Marothi Maphuthuma's return, and it's clear that he's back with renewed energy

The character, played by Macks Papo, had fans in stitches after seeing the suit he was wearing

Viewers are loving Marothi's fierce clapbacks and rivalry with other actors, and believe he's just what was needed to bring the show back to life

Fans were hysterical after seeing the suit Marothi Maphuthuma wore on ‘Skeem Saam’. Image: Instagram/ macks.papo

Source: Instagram

Skeem Skaam fans had a good laugh in the latest episode and were treated to a fashion moment and non-stop drama, courtesy of the talented Macks Papo.

Marothi Maphuthuma makes a spectacle of himself

The drama in Turfloop has erupted after fan-favourite, Marothi Maphuthuma, returned to Skeem Saam.

Played by Macks Papo, the famous actor's comeback guarantees never-ending drama, plot twists, and conflicts between him and the rest of the Turf bunch. And Monday, 23 June 2025's episode was no different.

The charismatic Mr Maphuthuma was seen confronting Sergeant Babeile, and things quickly took a left turn, leading Marothi to spit venom at the poor Sargent.

Marothi Maphuthuma wore a unique suit on ‘Skeem Saam’. Image: Instagram/ macks.papo

Source: Instagram

However, Maphuthuma's confrontation and fierce character are not the only things that had viewers glued to their screens.

Netizens are talking about the actor's unconventional three-piece suit and signature scarf, which, coupled with his passionate performance, have made Skeem Saam even more worthwhile.

Twitter (X) user shireenhlalele shared a video showing Marothi's outfit:

Here's what Mzansi said about Marothi's outfit

Viewers were hysterical and trolled Marothi Maphuthuma's suit:

shireenhlalele said:

"I wanna know who's in charge of Marothi's wardrobe."

BlaqSantaClaus trolled:

"Marothi is wearing his grandmother's couch."

PhutiPela asked:

"What’s that suit Marothi is wearing?? #SkeemSaam"

SlayDramaQueen was in stitches:

"Where is Marothi getting the suits, because wow! #SkeemSaam"

Ms_Katli11 mocked Marothi's suit:

"Not Marothi’s outfit looking like a couch from Bradlows #SkeemSaam"

Mzansi praised Macks Papo's work on 'Skeem Saam'. Image: macks.papo

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others sang Macks Papo's praises for always putting in a good show:

ntshepyleduma said:

"You've got to love Marothi, especially on Skeem Saam. He is giving a very brilliant act."

MCMotsepe85 was impressed:

"Marothi on his return to #SkeemSaam, yerrr he's giving us a masterclass performance, over and over."

nkosanap was excited:

"Marothi is back with a bang!"

SAGunnerss was happy:

"It’s really good to have Marothi back on our screens #SkeemSaam"

