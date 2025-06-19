Fan-favourite actress Buntu Petse has reprised her popular role as Nontle Tau on Generations: The Legacy

Petse returns to the show after the departures of Dr Cele, played by Pearl Monama, and Detective Malinga, played by Andile Nebulane

The MisEduations actress returns to the show after welcoming her first bundle of joy in March 2025

Buntu Petse returns to 'Generations: The Legacy' again. Image: Ziyaxulu

Source: Twitter

Talented actress Buntu Petse returns to Generations: The Legacy after the departures of actors Pearl Monama and Andile Nebulane.

Petse, who recently gave birth to her first child, plays the character of a journalist, Nontle Tau, on the SABC1 soapie.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account on Thursday, 19 June, that the popular actress has returned to the SABC1 soapie.

"Buntu Petse is returning to #GenerationsTheLegacy just after becoming a first-time mom," wrote the commentator.

Actress takes a break from the show

The isiXhosa star Buntu Petse also returned to the show in August 2024 after exiting the SABC1 soapie in 2023.

The SABC confirmed in a statement in 2023 that the actress Buntu Petse who played Nontle Tau will not be part of Generations: The Legacy season 10.

Petse left the show with popular actors Karabo Maseko, who played the role of Sphe's lover, Dr Luyolo, Rebaone Kgosimore, who joined the soapie asPaul Moroka Jnr, and Zizipho Buti, who played Mazwi Moroka's lover and a receptionist, Tracy.

“The characters of Nontle, Luyolo, Tracy, and Paul can still be seen on our screen until the end of November/early December when a dramatic story-arc reaches a mind-bl*wing conclusion,” said the soapie in a statement.

TVSA reported that Morula Pictures confirmed that the actors have consistently portrayed their talent, dedication, and versatility on the soapie.

Buntu Petse gives birth

The MisEducation star, Buntu Petse, announced on her Instagram account in March this year that she and her husband have welcomed their bundle of joy.

"Then there were three. Thank you, Sthandwa Sam (my love), for our little family," she wrote.

Actress plays Rapulana Seiphemo's on-screen daughter on 'Generations: The Legacy'. Images: frontwu and Ziyaxulu

Source: Twitter

Generations: The Legacy may be reaching its expiration date, cast left in the dark

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that despite being on the air since 2014, Generations: The Legacy might face an uncertain future after actors were reportedly told to stay home during a production break.

An unnamed actor said the cast has been told to stay home while producers struggle over contract negotiations with the SABC.

Local netizens reacted on social media to say the show has reached its expiration date and needs to be replaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News