Miseducation and Generations: The Legacy actress Buntu Petse is ready to be a mother

The fan-favourite actress who is famously known for playing Nontle Mogale recently shared a video of her preparing for her upcoming birth

Fans of the actress took to her Instagram video to show her moral support and to celebrate her pregnancy

Generations: The Legacy actress Buntu Petse who announced her pregnancy in November 2024 says she's ready to give birth to her first baby.

Petse and her husband, Londa Mavundla topped Twitter trends when they announced their engagement in 2024 and later got married in their home province, Eastern Cape.

The popular actress recently shared a video of herself stretching on her Instagram video. She captioned the post:

"Some stretches I’m doing to prep this body for the marathon ahead"

South Africans react to her video

marijkebezuidenhout responded:

"I missed the announcement!! Gurl congrats!!

25onisilimela said:

"Should I be on standby? Easy on that cargo Mama."

tinah_briii replied:

"The prettiest pregnancy ever."

yolae.n.gumbo said:

"The way you make it look easy. You are good."

truevirgo2024 said:

"You carry so well."

mariamametse replied:

"Hi Buntu we are with both of you and the baby on this journey. We love you both. Eenjoy your pregnancy gal."

oscargivenmoropane said:

"Congratulations are in order."

gumede_samukelisiwe replied:

"For a moment I saw Zoleka Mandela."

ust_miie_chyy replied:

"Also do perineal massages with your partner. Please don't take it the wrong way love."

sommymancoba said:

"You are doing good mummy. I'm sure you can't wait to hold your baby."

jenletsaba wrote:

"It’s the marathon ahead for me. Your baby is gonna have the funniest and coolest mom ever."

am.her.belindza wrote:

"Squats are the best when preggo. Keep it up you will not regret."

Buntu Petse leaves Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that actress Buntu Petse and more stars were leaving the SABC1 soapie, Generations: The Legacy.

Other actors who left the show included, Karabo Maseko, Rebaon Kgosimore, and Zizipho Buti. Their departures was announced in a statement by the popular soapie.

