Generations: The Legacy is undergoing cast changes as actors Buntu Petse, Karabo Maseko, Rebaon Kgosimore and Zizipho Buti bid farewell to the show

The departure of these actors was announced in a statement, acknowledging their significant contributions to the show's rich history

Dr Fezile Mkhize has joined as the new Paul Moroka Jr, replacing Kgosimore, reportedly due to viewer dissatisfaction with his acting skills

Four top actors have reportedly exited one of South Africa's most popular telenovelas, Generations: The Legacy. Buntu Petse, Karabo Maseko, Rebaon Kgosimore and Zizipho Buti all left the show.

Buntu Petse, Karabo Maseko, Zizipho Buti and Rebaon Kgosimore have exited 'Generations: The Legacy’. Image: @buntu_p, @karabomaseko and @zizipho_buti

Source: Instagram

Four actors bid farewell to Generations: The Legacy

Generations: The Legacy has been making some changes to its cast lately. Some industry heavyweights like Connie Ferguson, Rapulana Seiphemo and Aubrey Poo recently joined the show while some actors are also leaving.

According to Kaya FM, the show shared a statement announcing the departure of four stars. The details stated that Rebaon Kgosimore who plays Paul Moroka Jnr, Buntu Petse, who portrays Nontle, Karabo Maseko, who plays Luyolo, and Zizipho Buti, who plays Tracy, are all leaving the show. Part of the statement read:

"Through their stellar performances, these actors have contributed to the rich history of the show, and as such, their departure marks a bittersweet moment.

"These actors have consistently portrayed their talent, dedication and versatility, captivating viewers and earning them a special place in the hearts of fans. We will miss them and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

Dr Fezile Mkhize replaces Rebaon Kgosimore as Paul Moroka

Former Top Billing presenter Dr Fezile Mkhize recently joined the popular soapie as Paul Moroka Jr. The star is reportedly replacing Rebaon Kgosimore, who failed to impress viewers with his acting skills.

Sources close to the show said the producers had a hard time finding the perfect fit for the role until they hired the heartthrob.

Maurice Carpede lands role in upcoming M-Net series Summertide

Briefly News previously reported that former Generations star Maurice Carpede has been cast in an upcoming M-Net series, Summertide, set to be released in January next year.

Maurice Carpede has been cast in an upcoming drama series Summertide. The highly anticipated M-Net television series follows the life of Martin Field, a marine biologist, and all the interesting people he encounters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News