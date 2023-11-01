Former Generations star Maurice Carpede has been cast in the upcoming M-Net series Summertide , set to premiere in January 2024, alongside a star-studded cast

Former Generations star Maurice Carpede has been cast in an upcoming M-Net series Summertide set to be released in January next year.

Former 'Generations' actor Maurice Carpede is set to star in the new M-Net series 'Summertide'.

Source: Instagram

Maurice Carpede cast in new series Summertide

Maurice Carpede has been cast in an upcoming drama series Summertide. The highly anticipated M-Net television series follows the lives of Martin Field, a marine biologist and all the interesting people he encounters.

The star-studded show featuring Frank Rautenbach, Monique Rockman, Andre Jacobs and Terry Norton is already being filmed in Simons Town, in the Western Cape.

According to popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Maurice Carpede will be joining the star-studded cast. The post read:

"Maurice Carpede in new series. Former Generations actor stars in the new Mnet family drama series, Summertide. The 52-episode multi-generational drama also stars Tyrone Keough and Monique Rockman. Starts January 2024 on Sundays at 6 PM."

Summertide will show at 18:00 on Sunday nights, followed by the popular program Carte Blanche at 19:00, and conclude with the Sunday night blockbuster movie at 20:05.

Mzansi can't wait for Summertide to premiere

Social media users said they are counting down the days to the premiere of Summertide. Many said they love seeing their favourite star on their screens.

@2met said:

"1st of all I Gasped! Then Nostalgia shot right through my spine! I looove love this! I'd upgrade my package again for this @DStv!"

