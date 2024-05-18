Matt Damon's net worth today: A peek at the actor's fortune

When Matt Damon started acting in the late '80s, not everyone was convinced he would be a big shot in the industry in the coming years. With his role in the 1997 film Good Will Hunting alongside Ben Affleck breaking the bank, his success was inevitable. He has won awards and is ranked among the highest-grossing actors ever. What is Matt Damon's net worth today?

Matt Damon is an American actor, film producer, and screenwriter. He has enjoyed a trajectory of success in the industry, with his films collectively grossing over $3.88 billion at the North American box office, ranking him among Forbes' list of the most bankable stars. With his film projects still gaining traction worldwide today, here is a look at his net worth in 2024.

Matt Damon's profile summary

Full name Matthew Paige Damon Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5' 10" (178 cm) Weight 84 kg (185 lbs) Body measurements in inches 43-32-15 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Nancy Carlsson-Paige Father Kent Telfer Damon Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Luciana Bozán Children 4 School Cambridge Rindge and Latin School University Harvard University Profession Actor, film producer, screenwriter Net worth $170 million

What is Matt Damon's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and The Richest, Matt Damon's net worth in 2024 is alleged to be $170 million. This accumulation is primarily attributed to his career as an actor, film producer, screenwriter, and endorsements. Here is a closer look at his income.

Acting

Damon's acting career started with Mystic Pizza, released in 1988. He shot into the limelight when he co-wrote and starred in Good Will Hunting. The actor has starred in films and TV shows, including The Talented Mr. Ripley, the Bourne franchise, and Saving Private Ryan. His role in Oppenheimer won him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

How much does Matt Damon get paid per film?

Matt Damon's salary reveals that he earns an estimated $10 million per movie, although this figure varies depending on the project. His films have grossed over $3.88 billion at the North American box office, making him a high-grossing actor.

Below are some of Matt Damon's highest box office grosses:

Movie title Year of release Box office gross Good Will Hunting 1997 $225 million Saving Private Ryan 1998 $481 million The Bourne Identity 2002 $214 million The Departed 2006 $292 million The Martian 2015 $630 million

How much did Matt Damon and Ben Affleck make for Good Will Hunting?

Matt and his close friend Ben Affleck earned $600,000 for the script of Good Will Hunting. Damon received $350,000 for his role as the lead character in the film.

The movie marked his first significant role and the duo's first screenplay together. It was a massive hit, grossing $225.9 million on a $10 million budget. In a 2018 interview discussing his earnings, he the following to say:

Ben and I had sold the script for $600,000 which we split and then I had a deal for Good Will Hunting if it went that I get $350,000. Robin made this incredible deal where if the movie made over $US60 million he started to get some sort of escalating participation. He read it and he just got it.

How much was Matt Damon paid for Jason Bourne?

Matt was paid $25 million for his role in Jason Bourne. Despite having only 25 lines of dialogue in the film, Damon's compensation was substantial, with each line estimated to be worth $1 million. He earned $26 million each for The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum.

How much was Matt Damon offered for Avatar?

The actor was offered $250 million for the lead role in Avatar. As part of the offer, he would have received a portion of the movie's box office profits, which eventually amounted to over $2.8 billion worldwide.

Despite the lucrative opportunity, the producer turned down the role due to his commitment to the Jason Bourne franchise and its scheduling demands. He admitted that passing on the role was a decision he would go down in history for, claiming, "You will never meet an actor who turned down more money."

Matt Damon's real estate portfolio

In 2005, the actor acquired his first piece of Miami property for $10.3 million, expanding with an additional adjoining property for $4.2 million. In 2012, Matt and his wife, Luciana, purchased a mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles for $15 million.

After listing it for sale at $21 million in January 2021, Matt Damon's house sold for $17.9 million in August 2021. While expanding his holdings, he also divested assets, selling his Miami Beach waterfront mansion in 2014 for $15.375 million.

Moving to New York City, he made headlines in 2017 by purchasing a penthouse in the Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood for $16.8 million. He got a retreat in Bedford, New York, located in Westchester County, for $8.5 million in 2022. In April 2024, he invested $9 million in a condo in Los Angeles.

Endorsement deals

The Good Will Hunting star's endorsement earnings come from various brands across product categories. Some of these include accessories, beer, and beverages.

What does Matt Damon make from endorsements?

He has endorsed four brands, including Dunkin' Donuts, Stella Artois, and Nespresso, for which he reportedly earned $3 million for appearing in an ad. He has also collaborated with TD Ameritrade.

Do Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have a company together?

They launched Artists Equity in 2022. The actor is the Chief Content Officer, working alongside Affleck to set the company's creative direction and strategy.

Matt Damon's company focuses on creating entrepreneurial partnerships with filmmakers to support and empower their creative vision. Their first film produced under this banner, AIR, was well-received and grossed over $90.1 million at the box office.

Does Matt Damon have a private jet?

While there is no definitive information on Matt Damon's private jet, it is worth noting that he can afford one, given his financial status. He has been spotted flying in style, often using aircraft like the Bombardier Global 7500, a luxurious option costing over $81 million.

How many cars does Matt Damon have?

The number of Matt Damon's cars is unknown. Looking at his garage shows that Matt Damon's car collection is worth over $500,000.

It includes a Toyota Prius priced at $24,525, a Toyota Sequoia priced at $48,550, and a Cadillac Escalade priced at $63,745. He also owns a Tesla Model S Performance priced at $91,990 and a Tesla Roadster priced at $98,000.

Frequently asked questions

Netizens have asked several questions about Matt. Some of them and the best answers are these:

How much did Matt Damon make for Oppenheimer ? Matt earned $4 million for his role in Oppenheimer .

? Matt earned $4 million for his role in . What is Matt Damon's salary per movie? His salary per movie is reportedly around $10 million, but due to the nature of the project, it can fluctuate significantly.

How old is Matt Damon? As of 2024, Matt Damon's age is 53; he was born on 8 October 1970.

How much did Matt Damon make for The Martian? Matt Damon made $25 million for his Oscar-nominated starring performance in 2015's The Martian.

With an estimated value of $170 million, Matt Damon's net worth is a testament to his extraordinary talent and success in the industry. The actor-screenwriter has cemented his place as one of Hollywood's wealthiest and most influential stars.

