Nick Cannon's net worth today: How rich is the multitalented star?

Nick Cannon's net worth today has become a hot topic because of his controversial baby mama dramas. Fans and critics alike have wondered how much he earned, mainly because they want to know how he manages to pay child support for over a dozen children and still live in the glamour of showbiz.

Nicholas Scott Cannon is famous for being an American comedian, television host, actor, and rapper. His journey into the entertainment industry began as a teen. His hosting gigs and TV appearances have significantly contributed to how much he made and the net worth he boasts of.

Profile summary

Full name Nicholas Scott Cannon Nickname Nick Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1980 Age 43 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth San Diego, California, United States of America Current residence New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (183 cm) Weight 78 kg (171 lbs) Body measurement 40-36-16 (102-91-41 cm) Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Beth Hackett Father James Cannon Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Mariah Carey Baby mamas Five Children 12 School Avocado Elementary School, Quail Hollow Middle School, Monte Vista High School College/University Howard University Profession Actor, comedian, rapper, entrepreneur, record producer, radio and television personality Net worth $50 million Social media fields Instagram; X (Twitter)

What is Nick Cannon's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parade, and TheRichest, Nick Cannon's net worth in 2024 is about $50 million. He acts, raps, produces music, hosts shows and events, and dabbles in entrepreneurship.

How did Nick Cannon get so much money?

Nick Cannon began his career as a stand-up comedian and soon became one of the biggest names in the industry. This led to his appearances in movies like Drumline and Love Don't Cost a Thing.

Aside from his career in acting and comedy, Cannon is a successful television host, having been in charge of popular shows like Wild 'N Out and The Masked Singer. His show production venture through Ncredible has also been a significant income source, as he has produced some successful shows and films.

Nicholas also tried his luck with music. He has released considerable albums and singles, contributing to his net value.

What does Nick Cannon own?

Nick Cannon owns entertainment businesses and real estate properties. One of his most recognisable companies is Ncredible Entertainment, which he established to produce music, revision shows, and movies. The company is one of his significant sources of revenue, generating millions of dollars for him annually.

The rapper took his entertainment business into sound with his custom headphones production line, Ncredible1. He is also big on working with charity organisations and started the Nicholas Scott Cannon Foundation to help teens find and tap into their passions.

Nick Cannon's house

Nick Cannon owns properties in the United States of America, but sources say his primary residences are in Los Angeles and New Jersey. His home in New Jersey is located in Saddle River and cost him around $3.2 million.

How big is Nick Cannon's house?

The mansion has various luxurious amenities, including a pool and private theatre, to make up for that massive amount. The Los Angeles mansion is located in Woodland Hills and cost him $3.1 million as of 2024.

Nick Cannon's cars

His cars are also a tell-tale of his preference for a luxurious lifestyle. His impressive car collection includes the Ferrari 599 GTO, Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and a Lamborghini Murciélago.

How much does Nick Cannon earn on Masked Singer?

Nick Cannon's salary while hosting The Masked Singer show was over $20 million. The show has been running since 2019 and has released 11 seasons.

Does Nick Cannon make $100 million a year?

Nick Cannon reportedly makes as much as $100 million annually. He told the Los Angeles Times that he needed to generate $100 million every year to maintain the lifestyle he is taken to. In his words, he had these to say:

When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year... Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10—times three. Because he does a lot.

In another interview, Nick claimed that what he pays to care for his 12 kids is not child support, even though he spends more than $3 million annually. In an Instagram post, he reportedly said, "I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of a child."

Is Nick Cannon a billionaire?

No, he is not. But he is a millionaire, a feat millions are striving to achieve.

Is Nick Cannon richer than Mariah Carey?

Mariah Carey is richer than her ex-husband, Cannon. She is reportedly worth over $350 million courtesy of her career as a singer, songwriter, and actress. This is about seven times Cannon's net worth.

Mariah has enjoyed over two decades of global fame in music and is regarded as one of the best-selling music artists ever. Nevertheless, Nick still pays child support for the upkeep of the two kids they share.

How much is Nick Cannon's inheritance?

The rapper is a self-made millionaire without inherited wealth from his parents. He is said to have come from a middle-class family with a televangelist father and an accountant mother.

Nick's father was recently allegedly worth $8 million, but this is nowhere near his son's assets. As a result, the rumour that the rapper's wealth is tied to his great-grandfather being one of the earliest businessmen in America's textile industry is far from true.

Nick Cannon's net worth may be lower than that of his ex-wife or several other individuals in his line of business. However, it is undeniable that he has achieved considerable financial standards that may be out of the reach of millions worldwide.

