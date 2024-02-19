Babyface’s net worth and career: From singer to producer
Babyface is one of the most prolific musicians and contributors to the evolution of R&B music. His career spans five decades, and his Mida's touch significantly contributed to the success of music icons like Mary J Blige, TLC and Toni Braxton. Babyface's net worth is a culmination of his career success.
Babyface's net worth would allegedly be higher had he not gone through his divorce with his first wife. Nevertheless, he bounced back and maintained his relevance in the entertainment industry years later. His accolades and financial success are a testament to how good he is at his craft.
Babyface's profile summary
|Full name
|Kenneth Brian Edmonds
|Nicknames
|FaceY, Corp
|Date of birth
|10 April 1959
|Birthday
|10 April
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Age
|64 years (as of February 2024)
|Place of birth
|Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Height
|175cm or 5′ 9″
|Occupation
|Singer, songwriter, record producer, record executive
|Genres
|R&B, soul, new jack swing
|Labels
|Chi Sound, LaFace, SOLAR, Epic, Arista, Mercury, Motown, Def Jam, Capitol, Soda Pop
|Formerly of
|The Deele, Milestone, Manchild
|Education
|North Central High School
|Years active
|1974–present
|Television
|College Hill
|Net worth
|$200 million (as of February 2024)
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Spouses
|Tracey Edmonds (m. 1992; div. 2005), Nicole Pantenburg (m. 2014; div. 2021)
|Children
|Three
|Siblings
|Kevon Edmonds (brother), Melvin Edmonds (brother)
|Social media
|Instagram X (Twitter)Facebook Website
How much is Babyface worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Babyface's net worth in 2024 is $200 million. Most of his wealth comes from his music career. He is a singer, songwriter and record producer. Several publications have ranked him as one of the best record producers ever.
How does Babyface make his money?
Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, is an award-winning figure in the music industry. He is renowned for being a singer, songwriter and record producer with a wealth of experience. He started his career in 1974, and five decades later, he has significantly revolutionised R&B and pop music.
Babyface became notable for his silky-smooth vocals and peculiar ability to craft emotive and relatable lyrics in his compositions. Before he knew it, he was a household name.
How did Babyface get famous?
Babyface was born into a family of six brothers, and he was the fifth child. Two of his brothers, Melvin and Kevon Edmonds, were After 7 band members. As a shy youth, Kenneth would write songs to express his emotions. he later piqued an interest in playing musical instruments like the guitar and keyboard.
Music career
Kenneth met Boosty Collins, who named him Babyface because of his youthful look. Babyface performed in the group Manchild as a guitarist for the first time. He later played the keyboard for the R&B and light-funk group the Deele. He later formed a successful writing and production partnership with Antonio L.A Reed of the Deele.
Babyface had his first writing credits in 1983 for the tune Slow Jam for the R&B band Midnight Star. He worked with the group until 1988.
Who did Babyface write for?
Babyface co-founded LaFace Records with Reid in 1989 and signed Usher, Toni Braxton and TLC, whose careers skyrocketed shortly after. Babyface wrote and produced TLC's second album, the girl group's best-selling album. He wrote the majority of songs in Toni Braxton's first two albums.
Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds helped form AZ Yet, the popular late-1990s R&B group. He worked with these successful performers in producing their albums:
- Whitney Houston
- Boyz II Men
- Madonna
- Brandy
- Mary J. Blige
Additionally, Babyface produced and wrote music for iconic artists like:
|Artist's name
|Artist's name
|Artist's name
|Bobby Brown
|The Whispers
|Pebbles
|Aretha Franklin
|Patti LaBelle
|3T
|Tevin Campbell
|The Boys
|Damian Dame
|Karyn White
|Johnny Gill
|Chaka Khan
|Shola Ama
|Backstreet Boys
|Honeyz
|Janet Jackson
|Faith Evans
|Beyoncé
|Diana Ross
|Sheena Easton
|Michael Jackson
|Michael Bolton
|Paula Abdul
|Eric Clapton
|Tamia
|Sisqó
|Dru Hill
|Fall Out Boy
|Céline Dion
|Samantha Jade
|Katharine McPhee
|Mariah Carey
|Bruno Mars
|Kelly Clarkson
|Chanté Moore
|En Vogue
|Zendaya
|Lil Wayne
|Kenny G
|Kevin Abstract
|Kristinia DeBarge
|Ariana Grande
|Vanessa L. Williams
|P!nk
|NSYNC
|Marc Nelson
|Xscape
|Jordin Sparks
|Jessica Mauboy
|K-Ci & JoJo
|Phil Collins
How many top 10 hits does Babyface have?
Babyface has contributed to over 800 million record sales and over a billion streams. He has produced over 125 top-10 hits.
How many #1 hits does Babyface have?
Babyface has 45 number 1 R&B hits. He also has 16 number 1 pop hits. Babyface has nine albums:
|Year
|Album title
|1986
|Lovers
|1989
|Tender Lover
|1993
|For the Cool in You
|1996
|The Day
|2001
|Face2Face
|2005
|Grown
|2007
|Playlist
|2015
|Return of the Tender Lover
|2022
|Girls Night Out
He has also received credits for the following albums:
|Year
|Album title
|1977
|Power and Love with Manchild
|1978
|Feel the Phuff with Manchild
|1983
|Street Beat with The Deele
|1985
|Material Thangz with The Deele
|1987
|Eyes of a Stranger with The Deele
|2014
|Love, Marriage & Divorce with Toni Braxton
Awards and accolades
Babyface's opulence and contribution to the evolution of R&B music has been celebrated globally. As of February 2024, he has bagged 13 Grammy Awards:
|Year
|Category
|2024
|Best R&B Song
|2021
|Trustee
|2015
|Best R&B Album
|1998
|Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
|1997
|Producer of the Year
|1997
|Record of the Year
|1997
|Best R&B Song
|1996
|Producer of the Year
|1995
|Best R&B Song
|1995
|Best Male R&B Vocal Performance
|1994
|Album of the Year
|1993
|Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)
|1993
|Best R&B Song
In 1999, Babyface received the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement. In August 2006, he was honoured as a BMI Icon at the annual BMI Urban Awards. He has 51 BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year Awards and seven trophies. On 10 October 2013, Babyface was honoured with the 2,508th star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Divorce Settlement
Babyface's divorce from his wife of 13 years, Tracey Edmonds, reportedly cost him half of his net worth. He allegedly lost as much as $100 million, enough to make it one of the most expensive celebrity divorces of all time. He agreed to pay $37,000 per month in spousal support as well as child support until 2027.
In April 2004, before his separation from his first wife, Tracey, Babyface parted with $5.15 million for an 8,245 square-foot mansion in the Mulholland Estates community of Los Angeles. Babyface's ex-wife now owns the house.
Babyface's houses
Besides his music and proceeds from Babyface concerts, Edmonds also invests in real estate. In February 1998, he paid $825,000 for a parcel of land in Bel Air, Los Angeles. He constructed an 11,000-square-foot mansion, listed it in May 2022 for $8 million, and later lowered the price to $7.5 million.
In May 2004, Babyface paid $4.1 million for a 5-bedroom home on 7,508 square feet. The house is in the Crest neighbourhood of Bel Air, Los Angeles.
Babyface owns a mock Mediterranean tract house in a gated Rancho Cucamonga, California community. The home sits on a 3,614-square-foot piece of land and was bought for $780,000 in February 2008. He also owns a tract house in Las Vegas, bought for $255,000 in June 1996.
In 2012, Babyface sold his home in Incline Village, Nevada. He raked in $2.95 million. He had purchased the house in March 1995 for $1.9 million.
As established from details about Babyface's net worth, he primarily earns through his career as a musician. He also has investments in real estate.
