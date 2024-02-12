Fat Joe's net worth: A look at his music and business ventures

Joseph Antonio Cartagena, known professionally as Fat Joe, is an American rapper and record executive. He made his musical debut as a member of the hip-hop group Diggin’ in the Crates Crew. Antonio is best known for the hit song Lean Back, which topped the Billboard Hot 100. As one of the most successful artists of the 90s, fans are curious about his wealth. So, how much is Fat Joe's net worth?

Fat Joe at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia in 2023. Photo: Terence Rushin via Getty Images (modified by author)

Fat Joe has consistently delivered chart-topping hits and collaborated with renowned artists across various genres. His distinctive baritone voice and witty wordplay allow him to blend rap with elements of R&B. Beyond his lyrical prowess, Fat Joe is an actor and successful entrepreneur. Here is a glimpse of his career achievements, income sources and investment projects.

Fat Joe's profile summary

Full name Joseph Antonio Cartagena Nickname Fat Joe, Fat Joe da Gangsta, Joey Crack Gender Male Date of birth 19 August 1970 Age 53 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’11’’ (180 cm) Weight 198 lbs (90 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Wife Lorena Cartagena Children Ryan, Joey and Azariah Parents Marie Cartagena and Ernesto Delgado Siblings Andre Cartagena Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor, record producer Years active 1992-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram (X) Twitter Facebook YouTube

How old is Fat Joe?

Fat Joe (aged 53 as of 2024) was born on 19 August 1970 in the Bronx borough of New York City, USA. His father, Ernesto Delgado, is of Puerto Rican descent, while his mother, Marie Cartagena, has Cuban ethnic roots. The rapper’s brother, Andre Cartagena, introduced him to hip-hop music.

Fat Joe at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

What is Fat Joe’s net worth today?

Wealthy Gorilla estimates Antonio’s net worth to be $4 million in 2024. He has amassed the majority of his wealth from his 32-year-old musical career.

How did Fat Joe get rich?

Fat Joe has several income streams. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels:

Music streaming

Antonio began his music career in 1992 and released his debut studio album Represent in 1993. It spawned the single Flow Joe, which made it to the Billboard Hot 100 and reached number one on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

His 2001 album Jealous Ones Still Envy was awarded a platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Fat Joe in September 2023 at the New York Latino Film Festival Opening Night Premiere of Story Ave at Regal Union Square. Photo: Theo Wargo

Its single, What’s Luv?, peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Below are some of Fat Joe’s songs:

Envy (1995)

(1995) John Blaze (1998)

(1998) Get It Poppin’ (2005)

(2005) Yomo dele (2006)

(2006) Slow Down (2010)

(2010) Free (2014)

(2014) Money Showers (2016)

(2016) So Excited (2017)

(2017) YES (2019)

(2019) Lord Above (2019)

(2019) Hands on You (2019)

Acting career

Fat Joe has appeared in several films, including Happy Feet and Scary Movie 3. He also starred in Spike Lee’s 2017 Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

As a podcaster

In 2018, Joseph created and hosted the Coca Vision podcast on Tidal. He mainly discusses friendships, music and pop culture with various celebrity guests.

Business ventures

The hip-hop star has been involved in a variety of entrepreneurial endeavours. He owns the New York-based sneaker and urban clothing store UP NYC.

Fat Joe at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia in October 2023. Photo: Terence Rushin

How much does Fat Joe make a year?

Fat Joe’s yearly income is estimated to be in the ballpark of $500,000. He earns approximately $40,000 each month in salary.

Fat Joe’s real estate

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper purchased an acre of land in Plantation, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale, for $115,000 in 2000. He custom-built a 5,300-square-foot home for $1.2 million. Fat Joe later sold the property to social media personality Malú Trevejo for $2 million. She listed it for $3.25 million.

Fat Joe’s Rolls Royce

Joey Crack maintains a world of luxury around him, including his wheels. According to TMZ, he paid $750,000 for a custom-built Rolls Royce after being inspired by a similar version while on a trip in Dubai.

He reportedly spent $100,000 on the car’s exterior frame, which took over a month to construct. Will Castro, a renowned American automotive designer and reality TV star, was the mastermind behind Antonio’s latest car purchase.

Fat Joe posing with his Rolls Royce. Photo: @fatjoe on Instagram (modified by author)

Does Fat Joe still perform?

Following the release of his 2019 studio album, Family Ties, the Lean Back star hinted at possibly taking an early retirement. In an interview with Complex News, he says:

I do not want to stop; I am stopping because I am trying to be a regular guy and raise my daughter.

He later revealed that although his mind was made up about throwing in the towel, he decided to continue after receiving some encouraging words from his friend Eminem. Fat Joe reveals that his passion for music keeps him going:

Now, at this point, it is not about the money; it is about the love of making music.

In 2024, the star will tour across one country and perform at two concerts, one in Illinois and another in Las Vegas.

Fat Joe’s net worth has grown since his humble beginnings in the 90s. His contribution to the entertainment industry has made him a respected icon in both music and the wider community. The star has worked his way to the top to become a source of inspiration for most budding artists.

