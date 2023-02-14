Sandton City is Africa’s most iconic shopping centre. This prominent location, which defines the Sandton skyline, is home to over 300 of the most desired retail brands in the world and exudes all the glitz of fine eating, shopping, and leisure. Among the goods and services offered, there is fashion. So, these are the top Sandton City clothing stores.

Sandton City is a retail centre designed to suit the preferences of many. It is home to over 300 of the most popular companies in the world. From a family-oriented Fun District, an eco-chic Food District, and a Diamond Walk with chandeliers home to many international luxury businesses.

Who owns Sandton City?

Sandton city was established and owned by Rapp and Maister, a real estate development firm, along with the Leibowitz brothers. Later, ownership was transferred to Liberty Life, and the mall is now part of Liberty Holdings Limited.

How many shops does Sandton City have?

Sandton City is a large shopping mall situated in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. The mall is home to 300-plus stores selling various products and services ranging from fun and games to fashion, food, cars, and spas, among many others.

List of shops in Sandton City

One f the booming businesses in the Sandton City mall is fashion. You will find all clothes and shoes in the latest fashion and brands. These are the top shops in Sandton mall.

1. Poetry

Does South Africa have designer stores? Poetry was founded by a small group of people who share a genuine love for making things that inspire the imagination. With an eye for minor details, a love of old-world craftsmanship, and a goal to elevate shopping to an activity where customers not only locate novelty items but also experience a journey of personal discovery.

2. Ackermans store

This store was founded in 1916 by Gus Ackerman. His goal was to make high-quality goods accessible to all. This idea still guides over 740 Ackermans stores across five different nations. Starting with award-winning goods at unbeatable rates, it also offers thrilling specials, convenient retail locations, and welcoming service.

3. Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS is a global fashion and lifestyle group that delivers chic, cutting-edge collections emphasising flawless quality and design, whether for business, casual, or athleisure. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and fragrance for sale and is among the most prominent clothing stores in Sandton City.

4. Foschini

Foschini is the top-to-toe destination for the stylish woman, with over 200 outlets spread across prestigious shopping malls and CBDs across Southern Africa. Ladies' clothing, shoes, accessories, fine jewellery, cosmetics, and children's clothing are all available from Foschini.

With Clarins, Clinique, Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Yardley, and L'Oreal among its prominent foreign brand representatives, Foschini is South Africa's second-largest departmental store of cosmetics and one of the best clothing shops in Sandton City.

5. 2A

Apsley House embodies the group’s philosophy of bringing exclusive luxury brands to the South African market. This store's emphasis is on home goods and fragrances, a seamless mix of sophistication and elegance.

2A has been home to some of the most luxurious clothing companies, including Etro Home, Ralph Lauren Home, Lalique, Loro Piana Home, Hermes La Table, Cire Trudon, and others past 20 years. Everything you need to make your home calm, wealthy, and sophisticated is available at Apsley House, making it among the top boutiques in Sandton.

6. YDE

The Young Designers Emporium (YDE) is at the forefront of spotting and encouraging homegrown fashion talent in South Africa. YDE offers aspiring designers a reputable venue to display and sell their goods.

Their unique, and expressive clothing and accessory brands appeal to a young, stylish clientele that keeps a close eye on domestic and global fashion trends.

7. Forever New

Forever New was established in Melbourne, Australia, and is well-known for its effortlessly chic and classic designs that honour contemporary femininity. Since it was founded more than ten years ago, Forever New South Africa has opened retail locations in some of the best malls in the country and the best formal dress shop in Sandton City.

8. Trenton

Trenton is South Africa’s official online retailer of genuine Hunter and UGG shoes. From the iconic Original Refined Hunter Boots and Hunter Play Collection to UGG’s extensive range of boots, men’s shoes and sneakers, women’s sandals, and slippers.

9. GUESS

GUESS was established in 1981 by the Marciano brothers, who left the south of France in pursuit of the American dream. The Marcianos reinvented denim, drawing inspiration from a European influence.

Among their first creations were slim-fitting stonewashed jeans called the 3-zip Marilyn. By placing an order for two dozen pairs of jeans, Bloomingdale's was the first department shop to support the brand.

10. United Fashion Outlets

United Fashion Outlets, established in 2002, is well-known for its international footwear, apparel, purse, luggage, and accessory brands. One of South Africa's most extensive store-within-store discount sections, UFO offers single-branded goods clearance sales at unbeatable pricing.

Who is the biggest clothing retailer in South Africa?

Edcon Pty (LTD) is the largest clothing store for footwear and textiles (CFT) retailing group in South Africa. Edcon is estimated to have a 31% market share of the CFT retailing group.

So there you have it, the top Sandton City clothing stores. Sandton City has proven to be a state-of-the-art mall in South Africa housing over 300 shops of different services and commodities.

