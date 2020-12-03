Celebrities worldwide live a lavish and flamboyant lifestyle that is only a dream to many people. You cannot blame them as society pressures them to live so. In Africa, celebrities are not left behind as they are competing and working towards owning the best and most lavish homes. This article focuses on the 10 biggest and most expensive celebrity mansions in Africa 2022.

It is undeniable that celebrities love to live a high-end life. Therefore, we take a glimpse of the 10 biggest and most expensive celebrity mansions in Africa 2022. You will be shocked to find out the lavish lifestyle that your favourite celebrity lives. The homes owned by these celebrities are a reflection of the life they lead.

Most expensive celebrity homes 2022

Do you ever stop to ask what celebrity has the most expensive home? If yes, you might want to see the home your favourite celebrity lives in. The list, however, has no particular order. Keep reading to learn more!

1. Cassper Nyovest

Cassper's house tops the list of the most expensive celebrity houses in South Africa. The 29-year old rapper owns a luxury home in Kyalami, Johannesburg. It cost the rapper a cool 590,000 dollars. The house is so spacious with three bedrooms, a massive swimming pool, a gym, a studio, stunning interiors, among other things. Besides, it is equipped with some of the most expensive equipment, electronics, furniture, etc. The rapper is so proud of his achievements, and he does not mind showcasing it on social media to celebrate with his fans.

2. Bonang Matheba

Bonang is a famous South African TV presenter, radio personality, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist. Besides her flamboyant presenting skills and her signature voice, she owns a posh house in the leafy suburbs of Waterfall Country Estate in Midrand, Gauteng. The estate is the most expensive in the country.

3. Linda Ikeji

Linda Ifeoma Ikeji is a Nigerian blogger, writer, entrepreneur, and former blog. The Nigerian blogger has a lavish house located on Banana Island, Lagos. She acquired her beautiful mansion worth N600 million in October 2016. The two-story building has six bedrooms, a media room, two living rooms, a cinema, among other lavish things.

4. P-Square

Which Nigeria celebrity has the most expensive house? P-Square is a duo of identical brothers: Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. The two brothers own a luxurious mansion in Banana Island. The house is worth N1.5 billion. They occupy the mansion together with their families and their brother, Jude Okoye, who also happens to be their manager.

5. Don Jazzy

Michael Collins Ajerah, popularly known by his stage name as Don Jazzy or Don Baba J, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and record producer. He is a darling to many for his generosity, humility, and admirable maturity in times of controversies. He owns a mansion worth 150 million nairas in Banana Island, Lagos.

6. Davido

Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is an American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer, and performing artist. He pursued Business Administration at Oakwood University before dropping out to focus on music. He has bought himself a 48 million Naira mansion at Ido-Gwari 2, Abuja. This follows one of his recent acquisitions of a house for some of his Davido Worldwide Music record label members. He also owns another house at Banana Island that cost close to a billion naira.

7. Timaya

Timaya, whose real name is Inetimi Timaya Odon, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is the founder of DM Records Limited. He currently owns about two properties in Port Harcourt and another one in Lagos.

8. 2Baba

Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, philanthropist, and activist. He rose from nothing to something to become one of the best Afropop singers in Africa. His story has been nothing short of amazing and has motivated so many young people across the continent. Tuface owns two mansions in Lagos and relaxation lounges in Lagos Island, Festac, and Ikeja.

9. AY

Ambwene Allen Yessayah, better known by his stage name as AY, is a Tanzanian bongo Flava artist.

Speaking to US-based entertainment platform, Star Showbiz, the artist revealed that owning a house in the United States has always been a dream of his, and it has finally materialized.

It has always been my dream that I own a home in the US. And now that I have purchased a mansion in California, I feel that I have achieved a major milestone in life. I thank God for this.

10. Diamond

Diamond, whose real name is Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, is a Tanzanian bongo Flava recording artist, actor, dancer, philanthropist, and businessman from Tandale, Dar es Salaam. He made it to the list of Africa's wealthiest celebrities with the biggest and finest houses. The star owns several high-end mansions in Tanzania and other counties like South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the frequently asked questions about the biggest and most expensive houses owned by celebrities in Africa. The info given is up-to-date and sourced from reliable sources. Keep reading to learn more!

Who has the most expensive house in Africa?

Aliko Dangote is confirmed as the richest man in Africa, but the person who got the bragging rights of owning the most expensive mansion in Nigeria is Mike Adenuga. Mike Adenuga is the third richest man in Africa and owns the expensive mansion located at the famous Banana island, which cost about eight billion nairas.

Who owns the most expensive house in the world?

Antilia, which is in Mumbai, is valued at $1 billion, and it is the world's priciest private home, versus Buckingham Palace, which is open to the public. It is owned by the chairman of Reliance Industries, the wealthiest person in India.

What is the most expensive building in Africa?

The most expensive building in Africa is Kagame's Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), and it costs $300 Million. KCC hosts a 5-star hotel, Radisson Blu Hotel Kigali, with 292 rooms on six floors. The conference center has a seating capacity of 2,600 people.

By now, you are familiar with the 10 biggest and most expensive celebrity mansions in Africa 2022. You are also in a position to know which of the celebrity house you admire the most.

