Sello Maake KaNcube, who is lovingly known as Archie Moroka, celebrated reaching an incredible Twitter milestone

KaNcube has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades, and his talent and dedication have earned him a huge following on social media

"Archie" is not only an award-winning actor but also a philanthropist and an advocate for social change

Sello Maake KaNcube has reached 200k followers on Twitter. Images: @sellomkn

South African actor Sello Maake KaNcube has reached a significant milestone by celebrating 200 000 Twitter followers.

KaNcube thanks his followers as he reaches milestone

The former Generations star, who has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades, has become a household name in South Africa and beyond. His talent, hard work, and dedication have earned him a huge following on social media, and the actor is showing no signs of slowing down.

Taking to Twitter, Sello tweeted:

"You see you nice people of the Twitter streets are not so bad... The people from gram and the village must stop lying about you guys. Mina ngiyanithanda haholo! #Archie just for today. Let's try make it 500k soon."

Early beginnings in South African acting industry

Sello began his career in the early 1980s, performing in theatre productions across South Africa. He quickly gained recognition for his powerful performances and starred in numerous TV shows and movies. He is best known for his role as Archie Moroka in the famous South African soap opera Generations, which he played for over a decade.

Over the years, KaNcube has become one of the most respected actors in South Africa. According to DailySun, he won numerous awards for his work, including the South African Film and Television Award for Best Actor in a TV Soap in 2013. He has also been nominated for several international awards, including the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 2000.

Sello Maake kaNcube: accomplished actor and social change champion

Sello is not only a talented actor but also a philanthropist and an advocate for social change. He has been involved in various initiatives to support education, health, and social welfare in South Africa. He is a firm believer in the power of the arts to bring about positive change in society and has been a vocal advocate for the arts and culture sector in South Africa.

The actor's wife, Pearl posted a picture of the couple at an event organised by Sello's foundation captioned:

"What a beautiful launch of #WidowsClub by Dr Mmasechaba Shai. ♥️♥️"

The former The Queen star's presence on social media has given his fans a glimpse into his personal life and views on various issues. Sello has used his platform to raise awareness about social issues such as gender-based violence, racism, and inequality. He has also been vocal about the need for greater support for the arts and culture sector in South Africa.

